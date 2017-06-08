Watch Live: Comey Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee

Updated at 10:35 a.m. ET

Former FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday morning that he was "confused" and "increasingly concerned" about the "shifting explanations" President Trump gave for his firing just over a month ago.

When Trump fired him, he initially pointed to Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, but then later conceded it was because of his handling of the Russia investigation and claimed Comey was overseeing a demoralized FBI in disarray.

"So it confused me when I saw on television the president saying he actually fired me because of the Russia investigation and learned again from the media that he was telling, privately, other parties that my firing had relieved 'great pressure' on the Russia investigation," Comey said, referring to reporting on Trump's conversation with Russian officials in the Oval Office the day after the dismissal.

"The administration then chose to defame me, and more importantly the FBI" Comey said, by claiming the agency was "poorly led."

"Those were lies, plain and simple," Comey bluntly told the committee.

"The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is and always will be independent," the former director continued.

Comey's opening comments follow the release by the committee of his written testimony on Wednesday, which ticked off in rich detail the extent to which President Trump pressed him about the Russia investigation. Comey wrote that Trump did ask him for a "loyalty" pledge and later asked him to scuttle the agency's investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The president has denied both those accusations.

The preview of Comey's testimony and his opening comments show that the former FBI chief — fired by Trump last month, in part, because of the growing Russia probe — will spare no detail in his answers to senators. And the prepared opening statement also confirms the many bombshell reports over the past few months about the private conversations he had with Trump, many of them unprecedented and possibly inappropriate.

Republicans have already seized on one section of Comey's testimony as vindication. The former FBI director does detail how he did tell Trump on three separate occasions that he was not himself under investigation — a surprising assertion Trump put in his termination letter to Comey.

But there are plenty of other damning allegations Comey will testify about that senators will surely press him on, including his awkward solo dinner with Trump where the president pressed him for loyalty and his lone Oval Office conversation with the president the day after Flynn was fired.

The opening remarks also only detail five of his nine encounters with Trump, and he is sure to be pressed on what happened in those remaining conversations he had with the president.

It's unclear how the White House will respond to Comey's testimony, but it could come from the president himself in real-time tweets. President Trump is expected to watch the Comey hearing with his outside lawyer Marc Kasowitz and legal team, a person close to the legal team tells NPR's Mara Liasson.

