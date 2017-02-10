Voices of ProgressNow NM and #NoDAPL: The Resistance

Sun 2/12 7p: This Sunday, Generation Justice brings you the voice of ABQ City Councilman and director of ProgressNowNM, Patrick Davis, to discuss our current political climate, and how the Trump cabinet’s legislation might impact the state of New Mexico. We’ll also hear from David Barsamian, the Director of Alternative Radio, a 30 year award winning public affairs program, to discuss journalism under the Trump Administration. These conversations are a part of a larger ongoing dialogue called the #100DaysofDisruption. For more info on the campaign, check out FreePress.net. It all starts this Sunday, 7:00 pm on KUNM 89.9 FM, or online at KUNM.org