In Visit To South Korea, Trump Continues Theme Of Security And Trade

President Trump reviewed American military forces near the North Korean border on Tuesday on the second leg of his five-nation Asian tour, where he hopes to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang to roll-back its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Trump arrived in South Korea on Tuesday after a visit to Japan, where he met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday, the president said the U.S. would "not stand" for North Korean provocations.

After arriving in South Korea, the president flew by helicopter to Camp Humphreys, a U.S. Army garrison in Pyeongtaek, about 60 miles from the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea. But Trump skipped a trip to the DMZ – which has become customary for visiting U.S. presidents. One senior administration official dismissed visiting the North-South border, calling it "a bit of a cliché."

At Camp Humphreys, Trump ate lunch with President Moon Jae-in and U.S. and South Korean troops.

"I had a choice of having a beautiful, very fancy lunch and I said no, I want to eat with the troops and we ate with the troops," the president told reporters.

He said he was preparing to meet "with various generals about the situation in North Korea."

"I think ultimately it will all work out, it always works out, it has to work out," the president said.

U.S. and South Korean officials say the visit to Camp Humphreys is meant to highlight close military ties between Washington and Seoul.

Camp Humphreys is currently in the final stages of a massive expansion set to be completed by 2020. It will be the largest overseas American base in the world, writes The Diplomat.

Trump has taken a tough line against North Korea and Pyongyang has responded with escalating nuclear and ballistic missile tests, including the successful test-launch in July of an ICBM capable of reaching the continental U.S.

He has also matched Pyongyang's hyperbolic rhetoric, threatening to respond to North Korean threats with "fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Trump and his South Korean counterpart agree on the need to pressure the North, but Moon favors dialogue over military action against the regime of Kim Jong Un, which would put South Korea in the cross-hairs of North Korean artillery.

Although tensions with North Korea are a major focus of the president's trip, so is trade, the issue on which Trump aggressively campaigned. To right what he sees as unfair bilateral relationships, he has threatened to pull out of the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement, also known as KORUS, what Trump purports is creating an economic disadvantage.

"We have great cooperation. We have a terrific meeting scheduled on trade with president Moon and his representatives," Trump said. "It will start working out and working out so we create lots of jobs in the United States, which is one of the many important reasons I am here."

Trump will spend most of Tuesday in meetings with Moon and then attend a dinner in honor of he and the First Lady before arriving in Beijing on Wednesday, where he will again pick up his dual theme of containing North Korea and forging better trade deals.

