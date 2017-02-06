Update: Disputed Mine Proposals

Tue. 02/07: Since taking office, President Trump, has taken action on promises to cut environmental regulations and advance energy industry projects from coal to oil pipelines. With that in mind, we’ll take a look at two proposed mines that could also get caught up in the pro-industry momentum. The Back Forty Project in Michigan promises large deposits of zinc and gold. But the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin opposes the project for environmental reasons and because of its close proximity to sacred places. In Arizona, the Resolution Copper mine is expected to cover 7,000 acres, take 10 years to build, and operate for another 40 years. The San Carlos Apache tribe opposes it because the land is considered sacred. We’ll get updates on these and what hopes tribal leaders and others have for fighting them.