UNM Students Take National Design Honors

A new contemporary art museum is looking for an innovative light fixture to welcome visitors into its lobby. That was the fictional problem posed to design students at universities throughout the country in the 2017 Robert Bruce Thompson Student Light Fixture Design Competition. Two of the top three honors in the competition went to students at the University of New Mexico's School of Architecture & Planning, Madison Wickstrom and Arjun Bhakta.

Madison, who graduated this spring, joined us at KUNM to talk about her design. She proposed "light walls" that "glow from within by LED panels," and which visitors are encouraged to write and draw on.

Click here to view Madison's design submission.