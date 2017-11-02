KUNM

UNM Names Garnett Stokes As President

  • UNM's Board of Regents named Garnett Stokes as the 22nd president of the university on Nov. 2.
The University of New Mexico’s Board of Regents announced Thursday, Nov. 2, the University’s first female president in its 128-year history. Groups around campus said they want to work with her to improve student success.

Garnett S. Stokes will take office as UNM’s 22nd president in March 2018. She received sweeping support from student, faculty and alumni groups on campus—something that doesn’t happen often. Student Regent Garrett Adcock said he thinks it shows a sense of unity across campus. “I think it shows she’ll be able to come in, bring the campus together, and move us forward in the direction everyone wants UNM to go.”

Adcock said he is eager to work with the new president, given her history of handling difficult situations on university campuses.

UNM is contending with embezzlement and spending scandals, fallout from a federal investigation into campus sexual assault and declining enrollment.

Noah Brooks is the president of ASUNM, the undergraduate student government at UNM.

"The first thing that she should focus on”, he said, “is trying to build morale amongst faculty and students and staff.”

Brooks said Stokes will be a successful president if she shows people on campus that she is there for them.

