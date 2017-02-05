An Uncertain Future For Dreamers

Mon. 2/6, 7p: We´ll speak live with a panel of individuals -hosted by Cristina Baccin- about the uncertain future of Dreamers (Soñadores), young people currently holding DACA status (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), an immigration program created by former President Obama that provides temporary protection, work permits and, especially, deportation relief. In a conversation with New Mexico Dreamers In Action (NMDIA), UNM Graduate students Rafael Martínez and Selene Galindo, and Catholic Charities Program Director Isabel Otero and Chief Program Officer Carol Tonihka, we will explore: How Dreamers are facing the uncertainty of DACA and immigration reforms? and What are the best strategies in planning for the future?