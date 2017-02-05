KUNM
Related Program: 
Espejos de Aztlan

An Uncertain Future For Dreamers

By 15 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Espejos de Aztlan
  • Immigration Reform March in Salinas
    Immigration Reform March in Salinas
    Steve Rhodes VIA FLICKR CC

Mon. 2/6, 7p: We´ll speak live with a panel of individuals -hosted by Cristina Baccin- about the uncertain future of Dreamers (Soñadores), young people currently holding DACA status (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), an immigration program created by former President Obama that provides temporary protection, work permits and, especially, deportation relief. In a conversation with New Mexico Dreamers In Action (NMDIA), UNM Graduate students Rafael Martínez and Selene Galindo, and Catholic Charities Program Director Isabel Otero and Chief Program Officer Carol Tonihka, we will explore: How Dreamers are facing the uncertainty of DACA and immigration reforms? and What are the best strategies in planning for the future?