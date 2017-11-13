Top Stories: Trump Meets With Duterte; Latest On Mueller Russia Probe

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Strong Quake Hits Near Iran-Iraq Border, Killing More Than 200.

-- Human Rights Barely Registers In Meeting Between Trump, Philippines' Duterte.

-- Is A Corporate Tax Cut What The Economy Really Needs Right Now?

-- Mueller Russia Probe Moves Into The White House And GOP's Math Problem On Taxes.

And here are more early headlines:

Democrats Draw Attention At U.N. Climate Conference. (Politico)

Report: Syria Allegedly Starving Civilians To Force Surrender. (Amnesty International)

Saudi Coalition To Ease, But Not Lift, Yemen Blockade. (VOA)

North Korean Soldier Shot While Defecting To South Korea. (Yonhap)

Eight Afghan Police Reportedly Killed In Western Province. (AP)

French Review Security, 2 Years After Paris Attacks. (Reuters)

Menendez Jury Resumes Work With New Member. (NJ.com)

