Sun, Nov 26th 2017, 11a:

Celebrations are in order for the physicists who won the 2017 Nobel Prize for the detection of gravitational waves. Unfolding over a century, the discovery went from doubtful theory to daring experiments and even disrepute. Why new physics theories may take even longer to prove. Also, what we can learn from gravitational waves, and is the Nobel committee out of step with modern physics?