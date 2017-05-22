Teachers Union President To Visit NM Ahead Of Budget Session, Heavy Snowmelt Boosts Rio Grande

New Mexico Budget Woes Bring National Teachers Union Leader – Associated Press

The national president of the American Federation of Teachers is coming to New Mexico amid the state's budget woes.

Randi Weingarten is scheduled to visit Santa Fe on Wednesday as state lawmakers begin a special session that will likely address education funding in one of the nation's poorest states.

Weingarten will speak with a coalition of Democratic lawmakers to urge Republican Gov. Susana Martinez not push for education funding cuts.

Lawmakers and Martinez mostly agree on a $6.1 billion state budget that would slightly increase spending. But they remain at odds over how to fill a roughly $150 million shortfall in revenues.

The governor has repeatedly vowed that she will not raise taxes. Recently, she said she was open to reinstating gross receipts taxes on grocery sales if it would help lower overall tax rates.

Gallup-McKinley Schools To Incorporate Dual Language Course – Gallup Independent, Associate Press

Gallup-McKinley County Schools students will have the chance to speak and write in another language.

The Gallup Independent reports the district Board of Education last week approved plans to incorporate the New Mexico State Bilingual Multicultural Education Program for middle school and high school students who plan to become bilingual and biliterate in a second language other than Spanish and English.

The Coordinator of tribal initiatives for Dual Language Education of New Mexico, Patrick Werito, says he plans to incorporate other indigenous languages, particularly Navajo, into area schools.

Werito says Dual Language Education of New Mexico coordinators will speak with schools that already have indigenous language courses about what a dual language education will look like if mandated as a language course.

Audit: Former Public School Bookkeeper Stole $47K – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

A former bookkeeper at Bernalillo Public Schools is under suspicion of stealing about $47,000.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Saturday that state Auditor Tim Keller's office released an audit.

According to the audit, the allegedly stolen cash was raised by teachers, parents, staff and students from 2013 to 2016.

She worked at Bernalillo Public Schools from January 2008 until she was fired in March 2016.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case.

New Mexico To Honor Dryland Farming Pioneer – Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico is honoring a dryland farming pioneer.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division and the Department of Transportation will dedicate a state historic marker to Mollie Klapp.

The dedication will be held Wednesday at the intersection of N.M. 41 and Madrid Avenue near Moriarty.

Klapp was a widow with seven children who moved to New Mexico in the 1900s.

She was a dryland farmer who took advantage of the climate and sandy soils to grow pinto beans in Estancia Valley.

Klapp as a homesteader at the time contributed to the 2.5 million pounds of pinto beans that were annually harvested and shipped from central New Mexico.

A state historian called her a brave woman whose life illustrated the hardships of a homesteader.

New Mexico School District Looking For Money To Fund Cut – Associated Press

A New Mexico school district has announced it will restore 30 spots for students interested in an elementary summer program.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the public school district said Friday that it will reallocate $40,000 so that some children from three schools where the K-3 Plus program was recently cut can still attend it at other sites.

The district has also teamed up with the Santa Fe Community Foundation to raise money to fund an alternative summer school program for students from the fourth school where the program was also eliminated.

The district cut the program from four schools because of reduced state funding. K-3 Plus gives participants an additional 25 school days. About 1,000 students took part in the program last year.

New Mexico River Benefiting From Heavy Snowmelt – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

New Mexico kayakers and farmers are taking advantage of heavy snowmelt feeding the Rio Grande.

Hydrologist Royce Fontenot tells the Albuquerque Journal that the Rio Grande flow at Embudo has reached 4,111 cubic feet per second this spring. That is the highest it has been since 2014, and Fontenot says there still more snowmelt from Colorado and the Rio Grande Basin to come.

Kayakers on the Rio Grande in Pilar last week said the area was considered a Class 4, which they say is an ideal kayaking condition.

The water is also good news for farmers. A New Mexico association says farmers can grow more crops and afford to have more livestock when river flows are high.

Expert Finds High Alcohol Use In New Mexico 2014 Murder Case – Las Cruces Sun-News, Associated Press

An expert believes a former New Mexico deputy had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal driving limit the night he allegedly killed his partner.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports psychologist Cecile Marczinski gave her testimony at Tai Chan's retrial on Thursday. Chan is accused of murder in Jeremy Martin's 2014 death.

Marczinski says she calculated Chan's blood-alcohol level from that night by using receipts, witness statements, his body weight and an accepted scientific formula.

She thinks Chan most likely had a blood-alcohol level of 0.24 grams per 100 milliliters — three times higher than the legal limit for driving.

The report says Marczinski's calculation was necessary because Chan's blood-alcohol level was not measured the night of the shooting.

3 Accused Of Operating A Sex Trafficking Ring In Albuquerque – Associated Press

Federal authorities have accused two men and a woman of operating a sex trafficking ring in Albuquerque.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Cornelius Galloway, 28-year-old Matthew Woods and 43-year-old Danielle Galloway were indicted on charges of commercial sex trafficking, commercial sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy.

Woods also has been indicted for attempting to recruit a victim.

Cornelius Galloway allegedly ran the sex trafficking organization that started last October.

Prosecutors say two unidentified members of the conspiracy killed two people in January "because their activities were contrary to the objectives of the criminal sex trafficking organization."

Danielle Holloway pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday and was ordered detained pending her trial.

Cornelius Galloway remains detained pending May 22 arraignment and detention hearings.

Woods is facing a May 30 arraignment hearing.

Los Alamos Lab Starts Treatment Of 60 Drums Of Nitrate Salts – Associated Press

Workers at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico have started treating 60 drums of remediated nitrate salts.

They plan to treat about one drum per day and have the job completed this summer.

The drums contain an incompatible combination of nitrate salt waste mixed with an organic absorbent added during repackaging to absorb liquids and neutralize the combustible characteristic of the salts.

The drums need to be treated to be safely disposed of at southern New Mexico's Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation's only underground nuclear repository.

The Carlsbad plant was forced to close in February 2014 after an improperly packed drum of waste from Los Alamos ruptured and caused a radiation release.

Shipments of waste only recently began making their way to the plant for disposal.