Supporters Hold Vigil For Immigrants In Albuquerque

  • Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston / Creative Commons via Flickr

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in cities across the country are alarming immigrant communities. Hundreds of Albuquerque community members found solace with each other Friday night at a candle-lit St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Felipe Rodriguez is a University of New Mexico student who advocates for immigrant students with the New Mexico Dream Team. He said his week was hectic as they were receiving calls about raids happening across Albuquerque.

“I am also undocumented, so it’s been in the back of my head like, ‘when are they going to come for  me?’

he said. "Right now, I feel that this is the only place I can not think about being deported." Rodriguez says he doesn’t want to live in fear about his status.

ICE raids are nothing new, said congregation member Ella Joy, but the way they are being handled has gotten worse.

“I think reaching out to your neighbors, talking to people, saying ‘don’t be afraid, we are here, we will help you,’” she suggested. 

ICE officials told the Associated Press the raids are not a direct result of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump.

