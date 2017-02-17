Strong Families Legislative Day

This Sunday, join Generation Justice as we go into depth about the Strong Families New Mexico day at the Legislature. We bring in Jessica Collins, Program Director for Strong Families NM, participants and organizers who will share why they are passionate about this legislation. The bills and issues that were brought up were, Civil Rights and Criminal Justice, Education Equity, Economic Justice, Health Equity, and Anti-Family. We continue with our newest segment, “The Resistance Roundup”, a look at acts from the past week by people who are making a difference in many ways.Tune into Generation Justice on Sunday at 7:00 pm on KUNM 89.9 FM, or online at KUNM.org.