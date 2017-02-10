Statewide Sanctuary Bill Advances, Pearce Criticizes Border Wall Idea

New Mexico Bill Halting Immigration Law Enforcement Advances – Associated Press

A new proposal that would prevent New Mexico law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal immigration laws has cleared its first hurdle.

The New Mexico House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee voted 3-2 on Thursday to move the bill that would prohibit New Mexico police departments or sheriff's offices from cooperating with federal agents in deporting immigrants suspected of living in the country illegally.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero, an Albuquerque Democrat, introduced the measure and said it was needed to prevent discrimination against Mexican Americans.

But Rep. Monica Youngblood, a Republican, says the bill puts New Mexico at risk of losing federal funding and prevents officers from doing their jobs.

President Donald Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and promised to deploy a "deportation force."

New Mexico Congressman Seeks White House Help For Refinery – Associated Press

Republican Congressman Steve Pearce says he has pitched the idea of constructing an oil refinery in New Mexico to the administration of President Donald Trump.

The lone Republican in New Mexico's congressional delegation described his efforts to ignite job growth in his home state Thursday during an address to a joint session of the Legislature.

Pearce did not specify where the refinery project would be located or how it might be financed. He praised Trump's efforts to restart stalled pipeline infrastructure projects including the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. Native American tribal leaders in New Mexico wrote to Trump in January to express their opposition to extending the pipeline underneath a reservoir.

Pearce represents New Mexico's southern congressional district that includes portions of the oil-rich Permian Basin.

New Mexico 'Daddy Diaper' Bill Advances – Associated Press

A bill that would require baby changing tables for all newly constructed restrooms in public places has cleared its first hurdle.

The New Mexico House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee voted 4-1 on Thursday to advance the "daddy diaper" measure that would give a helping hand when it comes to diaper changing. The proposal would mandate that baby changing tables be built in public restrooms, whether for males or females.

The regulations would apply to hotel lobbies, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, concert halls, grocery stores, museums, gas stations, doctor's offices and more.

State officials estimate equipment and installation can range from $750 to over $3,000. Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to $250.

'Cultural Atlas Of New Mexico' App Released – Associated Press

A new mobile app is putting New Mexico's cultural and historical sites at the fingertips of smartphone users.

The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs recently released the Cultural Atlas of New Mexico app that allows users to explore landmarks, parks and public art around the state.

It was developed with the help of Highlands University media arts graduate student Matthew Gallegos.

The Cultural Atlas of New Mexico app has more than 800 photos, a New Mexico map integrated with the user's phone-mapping software, and written highlights of the sites.

The app is available as a free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Charges Allege Conspiracy To Sell Fake Native American Art – Associated Press

A federal grand jury in New Mexico has indicted four people on charges of conspiring to import and fraudulently sell Filipino-made jewelry as made by Native Americans.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the indictment Tuesday stems from an investigation that began in early 2015, involved several federal agencies and resulted in a previous indictment.

The latest indictment charges four people with conspiracy and one of the four as well as a fifth person with violating the Indian Arts and Craft Act.

U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez says eliminating the flow of counterfeit Native American art and craftwork provides a level playing field for producers of genuine Native American art.

Pearce Criticizes Idea Of Border Wall – Santa Fe New Mexican

The only Republican in New Mexico’s congressional delegation said a border wall will not work and said it would be more effective to invest in staff and technology.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce spoke to the state legislature Thursday. Pearce has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump but has criticized the idea of a border barrier.

He called for better enforcement of immigration laws. Pearce joins two other Republicans in border states who have also been critical of the wall idea – U.S. Reps. Will Hurd of Texas and Martha McSally of Arizona.

State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn has proposed federal land swap in order to make room for a promised border wall, or a purchase of an easement by federal officials.

Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation to halt that process.

Rio Rancho To Expand 'Mobile Speeding Units' Program – Associated Press

Drivers in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho will still have to watch out on certain streets. The city has decided to keep and expand its mobile speeding units.

Rio Rancho spokeswoman Annemarie Garcia said the city council voted Wednesday to approve a four-year deal with the camera company Redflex. The company will provide the city with eight mobile speeding units — unmanned patrol cars that take photos of suspected speeders.

Rio Rancho ended its program with Redflex on red-light cameras last year.

The new deal in Rio Rancho comes as some drivers in New Mexico are getting checks from Redflex in the mail. Settlement checks of up to $200 are currently going out to people who took part in a $2 million class-action lawsuit involving automated calls from creditors for unpaid fines.

UNM’s Frank Withdraws From Presidential Search In Ohio – Albuquerque Journal

The outgoing president of the University of New Mexico was one of two finalists for the presidency of Ohio University, but he has withdrawn from consideration.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Robert Frank said he decided it was not a good fit and he wants to continue building a new program at the UNM Health Sciences Center.

Frank is on sabbatical after clashing with the board of regents and threatening a lawsuit. His contract ends in May. He will then move to a tenured position in the Center For Health and Education Innovation in the Health Sciences Center.