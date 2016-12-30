State Makes Progress On Overdose Deaths, Groups Plans Menorah Of Hot Air Balloons

New Mexico Highlights Progress On Overdose Deaths – Associated Press

New Mexico officials are highlighting the state's progress in reducing drug overdose deaths as a new law goes into effect to increase monitoring of prescriptions for opioid pain medication.

The state Department of Health announced Thursday that New Mexico no longer ranks among the very worst states when it comes to drug overdose deaths.

Statistics compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show New Mexico moved up from 49th place in the rate of overdose deaths per capita in 2014 to 42nd place in 2015.

A New Mexico state law taking effect Jan. 1 requires physicians and medical practitioners to check with the state's prescription drug monitoring program before treating patients with opioids and again every three months to avoid the danger of overlapping prescriptions.

Substance Abuse Means More Relatives Seeking Custody Of Children – Santa Fe New Mexican

A spike in substance abuse has resulted in far more people seeking custody of abused and neglected children from their relatives.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports officials in family courts have seen an increase in guardianship cases of more than 70 percent between 2014 and 2016. They say opiate addiction is the primary cause.

Officials in the First Judicial District, which covers Los Alamos, Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties, are trying to recruit more foster parents as a result. Many relatives such as grandparents opt for guardianship rather than foster care. But that means they don’t get state assistance to care for children.

Henry Varela, spokesman for the Children, Youth and Families Department, says there is a new program that will give family members a stipend if they take guardianship of a child.

Lawmakers also created a taskforce in 2015 to work on issues grandparents face when raising grandchildren. They’re seeking funds to create a network that would offer help and services.

Gila National Forest Grows With Land Transfer – Associated Press

The Gila National Forest in southern New Mexico is now nearly one square mile bigger.

The Trust for Public Land says it has conveyed 605 acres to the U.S. Forest Service through an arrangement paid for with money from the national Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The property along the Upper Bear Creek was already surrounded mostly by federal land and includes a mile of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and a stretch of the Trail of the Mountain Spirits National Scenic Byway.

Officials say the transaction will give visitors better access to the national forest.

The property was purchased for $1.8 million from a private landowner by The Trust for Public Land. The Forest Service then purchased it for the same price using money from conservation fund.

Jewish Group Seeks Record For Hot Air Balloon Menorah – Associated Press

A New Mexico Jewish group is organizing a special event on New Year's Eve in hopes of winning a spot in the record books for the world's only menorah made from hot air balloons.

Chabad of New Mexico says the menorah will be made up of nine balloons that will inflate at Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park, which hosts the famous international balloon fiesta each October.

Chabad Rabbi Chaim Schmukler says the menorah will celebrate religious freedom and Jewish pride the New Mexican way.

Organizers say the event will have added significance as it marks 75 years since the influential Rabbi Menachem Schneerson came to America and laid the groundwork for the Chanukah campaign that he set into motion years later. The campaign encouraged Jews worldwide to light their own menorah.

Halliburton To Hire 200 Workers In Permian Basin – Carlsbad Current-Argus, Associated Press

Oil service company Halliburton has announced plans to bring about 200 jobs to the Permian Basin, an area which covers southeast New Mexico and parts of western Texas.

The Current-Argus reports Halliburton spokeswoman Emily Mir says in a Wednesday statement there will be job opportunities in various parts of the basin, including in Artesia.

The announcement comes as local officials say there's been growth in the energy market in recent weeks, with more companies looking to expand in the region.

Shannon Carr with the Department of Development says an increase in oil and gas production will be good for the local economy.

Industry experts say oil prices need to be around $45 to $50 per barrel to be profitable.

Oil prices were at about $53 per barrel on Wednesday.

District Attorney Clears Albuquerque Officer In Shooting – Associated Press

Prosecutors have cleared an Albuquerque police officer in the 2014 shooting death of an Air Force veteran during a standoff at the man's home.

District Attorney Kari Brandenburg announced this week that her office will not bring charges against Officer Daniel Hughes, who fired the fatal shot.

The shooting ended a five-hour standoff with 50-year-old Armand Martin. After police shot flash bangs and tear gas into his home, Martin walked out and fired from two pistols. He was immediately shot in the chest.

The review found that Hughes felt he had no choice but to use deadly force to stop Martin's actions and protect fellow officers.

The shooting came just weeks after the U.S. Justice Department issued a scathing report highlighting a culture of aggression within the police force.

Study: Home Visiting Program Reduces Medical Costs – Albuquerque Journal

A new study found a program that sends home visitors to families with newborns resulted in lower medical costs.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Rand Corp. evaluated the New Mexico First Born program, which covers 17 counties around the state. Children in the program were less likely to seek treatment in emergency rooms or go frequently to primary-care clinics.

Rand chose this program to study because it does not use nurses, who are in short supply. This keeps costs lower, at around $3400 per child. First Born staff usually have experience in social services and child care.

Home visitors connect families with resources and offer education on effective parenting, child safety, immunizations and breastfeeding. The program is privately funded.