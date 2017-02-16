State Facing $125M Shortfall, Doña Ana Sheriff To Hold Meeting On Immigration

New Mexico Receives Bleak Revenue Forecast – Associated Press

A top budget negotiator in the New Mexico House of Representatives says a dire revenue forecast for the coming fiscal year remains unchanged after a review by state economists.

House Appropriations and Finance Committee Chairwoman Patricia Lundstrom told the Associated Press on Wednesday that a new revenue estimate from economists at four agencies leaves a $125 million shortfall for the state to maintain current services.

The Democrat from Gallup says closing that gap would require an additional 2 percent overall cut to agency spending if no new taxes or other revenues are approved for the budget year starting July 1.

The state is struggling to pay its bills and sustain basic government programs amid plunging tax revenues tied to a downturn in the oil sector and a sluggish overall economy.

Would You Let Someone Who's Not A Dentist Pull Your Teeth? -

By Bob Salsberg, Associated Press

Need a tooth pulled or a cavity filled? Forget the dentist. An increasing number of states are allowing or considering letting "dental therapists," professionals with a lower level of training, do the job.

Several states, including New Mexico, are considering bills that would create a new midlevel position in dentistry called dental therapists or advanced dental hygiene practitioners.

They can perform common procedures such as filling cavities or pulling teeth, though more complex procedures would still be left with dentists. Public health advocates say dental therapists can greatly improve access to dental care for low-income people and those who live in rural areas.

In Massachusetts, a group that lobbies on behalf of dentists has for the first time signaled a willingness to embrace the concept.

Dentists have long opposed the midlevel position.

Developers Moving Forward With New Mexico Power Grid Project – Associated Press

Developers of what was once a $1.5 billion effort to link the nation's three major electricity grids through a transmission hub in eastern New Mexico say the project is still moving forward despite the relinquishment of a lease covering thousands of acres of state trust land.

The State Land Office suggested late Tuesday that the Tres Amigas project had folded.

Tres Amigas chief financial officer Russell Stidolph says the company isn't abandoning the project.

He says advances in technology and changes in the business model have reduced the amount of land required and that Tres Amigas has identified a significantly smaller parcel of land in Curry County as a backup site.

The project was first announced in 2009 as a way to get more renewable energy to market.

Albuquerque Students Urged To Skip 'Day Without Immigrants' – Associated Press

The state's largest school district is urging immigrant families to send children to school despite the national "Day Without Immigrants" protest.

Principals for Albuquerque Public School sent parents a letter this week acknowledging the planned national immigration protest on Thursday. But officials said students needed to be in class every day.

School officials say students who participate in the protest will receive an unexcused absence and will have to make up missed assignments.

The letter also says Albuquerque Public Schools welcomes and supports immigrant and refugee students.

Organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not patronize businesses Thursday. "A Day Without Immigrants" protest is meant to show how critical immigrants are to the U.S. economy.

New Mexico's Only GOP Congressman Backs Flynn Investigation – Associated Press

New Mexico's only GOP congressman says he would back a probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's pre-inauguration conversations with a Russian ambassador.

Congressman Steve Pearce spokeswoman Keeley Christensen said Wednesday the Hobbs Republican supports "an investigation to ensure no laws were violated."

The comment comes after The Associated Press asked Pearce's office if he supported calls by Democrats for the House Oversight Committee to look into Flynn's conversations with the Russian ambassador and into a possible violation of the Logan Act.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer disclosed that President Donald Trump was told in late January that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about those conversations.

Flynn resigned late Monday.

Some Congressional Republicans are brushing off calls for an investigation.

Police: Suspect Dead After Shooting Himself – Associated Press

Roswell police have released the name of a suspect who killed himself after firing at an officer investigating a stolen car.

Police say the deceased man is 30-year-old Shayne Romero of Peralta.

They say an officer encountered Romero outside a motel early Wednesday while checking a car reported stolen in Albuquerque.

After Romero and the officer exchanged gunfire and the suspect collapsed on a nearby sidewalk, a second officer arrived and ordered Romero to drop his gun.

Police say Romero instead shot himself in the head.

Neither officer was injured.

Police say a person described only as female was seen in the car but got away during the shooting incident.

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

Doña Ana Sheriff To Hold Town Hall Meeting Amid Criticism – Associated Press

A southern New Mexico sheriff facing criticism from some immigrant rights activists has scheduled a town hall meeting.

Doña Ana County Sheriff Enrique "Kiki" Vigil will host a public gathering Tuesday in the village of Doña Ana.

The Albuquerque Journal reports an immigration raid in Las Cruces at a trailer park Wednesday night prompted panic of more widespread action by immigration officials.

The paper reported Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested one man, Concepción Gómez

Officials say the meeting at the Doña Ana Community Resource Center will be a chance for residents to share concerns regarding public safety.

Earlier this month, immigrant rights activists in Las Cruces called on Vigil to meet with them to discuss department policies on enforcing federal immigration laws.

Doña Ana County Sheriff spokeswoman Kelly Jameson says the office doesn't have a policy on enforcing federal immigration law because its deputies aren't federal agents.

Lowe's To Hire 500 People At Albuquerque Location – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe's says it will add 500 jobs in Albuquerque by October for its call center.

It’s also adding 600 people to its locations in North Carolina and Indiana. The Albuquerque Journal reports the positions are full-time, permanent jobs and involve helping customers with questions and repairs.

Lowe’s has four locations in Albuquerque and employs more than 1,000 people, including 600 at its customer support center.

The retailer's latest hiring initiative comes a month after it said it was cutting 2,400 full-time jobs nationwide as part of a major staffing overhaul.

New Mexico Woman Pleads Guilty In VA Fraud Case – Associated Press

A Las Cruces woman will have to pay more than $147,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to theft of government property and forgery charges stemming from a scheme to defraud the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Federal prosecutors said 54-year-old Donah Davison entered her plea Wednesday. She will face four months in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Davison was charged in November in a multi-count indictment. Most of the counts stemmed from allegations that she deposited surviving-spouse benefit checks to which she wasn't entitled.

Prosecutors say Davison admitted that when her mother died in 1997, she failed to inform the VA of her mother's death and continued to collect and deposit the checks into her own bank account after signing her mother's signature on the back of the checks.