State Could See Budget Surplus, NMSU Looks To Raise Revenue With Branded Beer

New Mexico Predicts Future State Budget Surplus – Associated Press

New Mexico state economists say government income is expected to surpass spending obligations by $25 million in the coming fiscal year.

State economists released a fiscal forecast on Wednesday that shows New Mexico emerging from a budget crisis that has threatened funding for classrooms, courts and museums.

Economists at three state agencies and the Legislature predict that tax revenue and other government income will surpass spending obligations during the fiscal year that begins in July 2018. During the current fiscal year, expenditures are expected to exceed revenue streams by about $122 million.

Sen. John Arthur Smith, a Democrat from Deming, cautioned that New Mexico remains vulnerable to swings in oil and natural gas prices. Smith also warned that an ongoing lawsuit could force legislators to boost funding of public schools that already account for 44 percent of state general fund spending.

Judge Rules APD Owes Damages And Fees In Officer-Involved Shooting – Albuquerque Journal

The Albuquerque Police Department must pay damages and attorneys fees and produce documents it withheld in a wrongful death lawsuit over a shooting of a 19-year-old woman by an APD officer.

The Albuquerque Journal reported the total amount could be as high as $130,000. Shannon Kennedy, the attorney representing the family of shooting victim Mary Hawkes, set her fees at $103,091.

District Judge Nancy Franchini ruled that APD violated the Inspection of Public Records Act and the state allows for $100 a day in fines for such violations. APD’s fees began in September 2016.

Hawkes was a suspected car thief and was shot in April 2014 by Jeremy Dear, who is no longer with APD, after a foot chase.

Early Childhood Programs Net Mixed Results In New Mexico – Associated Press

Legislative analysts say the results are mixed when it comes to the effectiveness of New Mexico's programs for young children.

The Legislative Finance Committee has released an accountability report that covers spending and outcomes for early childhood programs across several state agencies. Members of the committee were scheduled to discuss the findings at a meeting Wednesday in Taos.

The report shows recurring funding for early childhood programs has been on the rise for the last several years, surpassing more than $350 million during the last fiscal year.

While funding for many services has increased even during lean budget years, the report highlights troubling indicators that show more work needs to be done to curb abuse and neglect and to get more children into early learning programs.

Man Carrying A BB Gun Is Arrested At Las Cruces High School – Associated Press

A man has been arrested for allegedly carrying a BB gun onto the campus of a Las Cruces high school.

Las Cruces police say 28-year-old Joel Alfaro is jailed without bond on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a deadly weapon on school premises.

It was unclear Wednesday if he has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police say a security officer at Oñate High noticed a man wearing a hoodie and acting suspiciously inside the school's west hallway about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was questioned and security officers noticed he was carrying what appeared to be handgun in his shorts.

They took possession of the weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Authorities say no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Judge OKs Takata Request To Halt Some Lawsuits Over Air Bags - By Randall Chase, Associated Press

A Delaware bankruptcy judge is temporarily halting the prosecution of lawsuits filed by Hawaii, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands against Japanese auto-parts supplier Takata over its lethally defective air bag inflators.

Judge Brendan Shannon ordered the 90-day stay Wednesday after hearing arguments last week on Takata's request to halt hundreds of air bag-related lawsuits while it works on a reorganization plan.

Shannon also granted Takata's request to temporarily halt individual lawsuits against automobile manufacturers who installed the faulty air bags. But he refused to extend that ruling to scores of lawsuits consolidated in a federal multi-district litigation case in Miami.

Takata said allowing the lawsuits to proceed would jeopardize its restructuring efforts.

Takata was forced into bankruptcy amid lawsuits, multimillion-dollar fines and crushing air bag recall costs.

UNM Adding Fencing To Garage To Prevent Suicides – KOB-TV

In an effort to persuade people from using a parking garage for suicide attempts the University of New Mexico is adding fencing to the structure near Cornell and Central Avenue.

KOB-TV reported officials with UNM’s Parking and Transportation Services said there were four suicide attempts last year at parking structures on the campus. One woman jumped from the Cornell structure and survived but was severely injured.

UNM will add fencing around the Cornell garage at a cost of about $58,000.

NMSU Looks To Win Over Fans With Official 'Pistol Pete' Ale – Associated Press

New Mexico State University has become one of a handful of U.S. colleges to license its own official beer.

The southern New Mexico school is teaming up with Bosque Brewing Co. to create "Pistol Pete's 1888 Ale," which pays homage to the Aggies' mascot and the year the university was founded. The cans will feature school colors and the fight song.

The move is aimed at raising NMSU's profile and generating more revenue at a time when fundraising has become more difficult for higher education institutions nationwide.

In Louisiana, university leaders embarked on similar branding deals to help fill budget gaps, resulting in LSU's Bayou Bengal Lager and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette's Ragin' Cajuns Genuine Louisiana Ale. Tulane has its Green Wave Beer, and Colorado State recently unveiled its Old Aggie lager.