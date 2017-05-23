KUNM

Special Session Showdown Over Budget, Taxes

By 1 hour ago
  • Creative Commons

KUNM Call In Show 5/25 8a: Lawmakers return to Santa Fe Wednesday for a special legislative session devoted to resolving an impasse on the state budget. The Roundhouse is controlled by Democrats and Governor Susana Martinez rejected the budget they sent to her in January—vetoing virtually all money for the legislative branch and for state colleges and universities. 

 The governor said it was the easiest way to express her displeasure at the deal, which included raising some taxes. Both sides have been working on a compromise. But can they set aside their animosity and agree on something? We'd like to hear from you. Should lawmakers stick to their principles? Or bend to a compromise? Email callinshow@kunm.org or call in live during the show.  Guests:

  • State Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup
  • State Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho
  • Andrew Oxford, political reporter, The Santa Fe New Mexican
  • Trip Jennings, executive director, New Mexico in Depth

 

Further Reading:

 

Tags: 
2017 Legislature
gross receipts tax
Gasoline Tax
Tax
Board of Regents

Related Content

N.M. Supreme Court Won’t Weigh In On Gov's Vetoes Right Now

By May 11, 2017
Elaine Baumgartel / KUNM

The state Supreme Court decided that there’s still a way for Gov. Susana Martinez and lawmakers to work out their differences during a special session, so it doesn’t have to weigh in right now. The high court canceled a hearing Monday in a case the Legislature brought against the executive about some of her many vetoes. 

Lawsuits Planned For Governor's Higher Education Funding Veto

By Hannah Colton Apr 20, 2017
Hannah Colton

Governor Susana Martinez this week promised that higher education will get its funding back in a special session she’ll call soon. That’s after university leaders called on her to restore nearly $750 million dollars she vetoed from next year’s proposed state budget. 

LISTEN: Governor Sets Record With Vetoes

By Apr 12, 2017
geralt via Pixabay / public domain

KUNM Call In Show 4/13 8a: Governor Susana Martinez vetoed a record 51 percent of the bills state lawmakers sent to her desk this year. She vetoed the entire budget for the state Legislature, every dollar for state colleges and universities, a total of $800 million in vetoes. The governor says she plans to call lawmakers back to Santa Fe for a special session. But what will be different? Will any of the bills she vetoed be back on the table? 