Special Session Showdown Over Budget, Taxes

KUNM Call In Show 5/25 8a: Lawmakers return to Santa Fe Wednesday for a special legislative session devoted to resolving an impasse on the state budget. The Roundhouse is controlled by Democrats and Governor Susana Martinez rejected the budget they sent to her in January—vetoing virtually all money for the legislative branch and for state colleges and universities.



The governor said it was the easiest way to express her displeasure at the deal, which included raising some taxes. Both sides have been working on a compromise. But can they set aside their animosity and agree on something? We'd like to hear from you. Should lawmakers stick to their principles? Or bend to a compromise? Email callinshow@kunm.org or call in live during the show. Guests:

State Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup

State Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho

Andrew Oxford, political reporter, The Santa Fe New Mexican

Trip Jennings, executive director, New Mexico in Depth

Further Reading: