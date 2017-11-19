Sun Nov 19, 6pm - Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda: Two short plays by Jonathan Bernstein and Kate Robin offers two romantic comedies with questionable romance! In At The Water’s Edge, Wet, a Production Stage Manager and his Sound and Light Board operator are calling cues for a show in progress while simultaneously unraveling the plot of their own relationship. Don’t know of any other play that takes place in a theater’s sound booth! In Inside Voice, two parents watching their toddlers having fun in an indoor playground take on the big wide world beyond. Casual conversation with cast, director and playwright follows each play. Moderated by Playing on Air producing artistic director, Claudia Catania.