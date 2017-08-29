Shooting In Clovis Library Kills 2 And Wounds 4, New Mexico Offers Relief Help To Texas

Shooting That Killed 2, Wounded 4 At Library Shakes City – Associated Press

A shooting inside a public library that killed two people and wounded four has deeply shaken an eastern New Mexico community.

Authorities and elected officials with the city of Clovis said during a news conference that the gunman surrendered after the shooting Monday and was taken into custody without incident after police entered the downtown building. Warrants for his arrest were being prepared.

Clovis Mayor David Lansford says things could have been much worse had it not been for the quick response, training and courage of police. He calls the shooting tragic and senseless.

"This is a big blow to our community," he said.

Clovis, a city of about 40,000, is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line. The area is home to Cannon Air Force Base.

Library Patron Says Shooter Told Her To Run – Eastern New Mexico News, Associated Press

A woman who was in the Clovis-Carver Public Library when a man killed two people and wounded four others says the man told her to run, the Eastern New Mexico News reports.

Lisa Baird tells the newspaper that she was about 20 feet from the man as he opened fire inside the library.

"Run!," he yelled at her. "Why aren't you running? I'm shooting at you! Run!"

Baird talked to the newspaper through Facebook Messenger. She says she was talking with a library patron when she says she heard a "very loud bang."

"My initial thought was why would someone throw a cherry bomb or M80 firecracker into the library? Then I saw a young man aim his hand, which had a handgun in it, to the ground/carpet about 6 feet in front of him and he fired like four or five shots into the carpet."

Baird says she dove under a nearby desk "and tried to squish up as small as possible."

From there, Baird says she could hear the man moving around the library and firing multiple shots.

"Then I heard his pants 'shooshing' as he approached the end of the reference desk. I heard a sound like a phone or something being put on the reference counter at the end of the desk, about 4 feet from my head."

Then Baird says police entered the library and began shouting for the man with the gun to "lay on the ground" repeatedly.

Police Chief Doug Ford says the suspect did not resist after police arrived.

Roswell Gets 1st Black Mayoral Candidate In 126 Years – Roswell Daily Record, Associated Press

A southeastern New Mexico city is getting its first African-American mayoral candidate in its 126-year history

The Roswell Daily Record reports that Roswell City Councilor Natasha Mackey announced Sunday her candidacy for mayor.

Mackey says she wants to serve as mayor to infuse renewed hope in the community. She also wants to make Roswell safer and improve its business climate.

The 39-year-old Mackey is a math teacher at University High School and is the first African American elected to the Roswell City Council.

Former Mayor Del Jurney and former Marine Sergio S. Gonzalez have also announced their campaigns for mayor in the March municipal elections.

New Mexico Hears Final Comments On Campaign Finance Rules – Associated Press

Campaign finance regulators in New Mexico are collecting a final round of public comments on rules that would reveal more about who gives money to groups that can spend unlimited amounts to sway elections.

The Office of the Secretary of State said it was collecting written comments on Tuesday until 5 p.m. about a proposal requiring more detailed financial disclosures from so-called dark money groups.

The last in a series of public hearings takes place Wednesday. The rules may take effect as soon as Oct. 3. Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says that early letters and public statements in favor of the rules have vastly outnumbered those in opposition.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed a bill in April containing many similar provisions.

Ousted Navajo Head Start Leader Alleges Harassment – Daily Times, Associated Press

The ousted superintendent for Navajo Head Start says she was illegally dismissed from the program last month and often faced harassment.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports Sharon Singer recently filed a grievance alleging that her removal violated tribal law.

Singer also says she faced harassment, intimidation and a hostile work environment by her supervisor, Department of Diné Education Superintendent of Schools Tommy Lewis Jr.

Singer was fired after a Navajo Nation investigation revealed she engaged in misconduct and misused tribal funds,

Lewis denied Singer's accusations and said the forensic audit showed financial abuse by Singer.

Police Shooting Spurs Criticism Of New Mexico's Bail Reforms – Associated Press

A New Mexico sheriff is voicing frustration with how bail reforms are being implemented, saying the state's "catch-and-release" system is putting violent offenders back on the street.

Authorities say a state police officer is recovering after being hit Sunday with shrapnel from his badge after it was struck as a suspect opened fire during a traffic stop in Farmington. The officer and a San Juan County deputy returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect.

Sheriff Ken Christesen said 26-year-old William Wilson had an extensive criminal history. Court records show he was released from the county jail earlier this month pending trial on aggravated burglary and firearm charges.

The state Supreme Court earlier this year issued comprehensive procedures for judges to determine if and when defendants can be released. The rules are being challenged in court.

Woman In Critical Condition Following Police Shooting – Taos News

One person is in critical condition and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Taos on Monday afternoon.

The Taos News reported that interim Taos Police Chief David Maggio said officers were trying to serve a warrant on Requildo Cardinas in a park Monday afternoon for failure to appear on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Cardinas was driving a car and Elizabeth Maestas was a passenger. Police said they tried to flee and allegedly struck a parole officer. A police officer fired at the vehicle, hitting Maestas in the abdomen.

Cardinas was arrested and Maestas was taken to the hospital with plans to airlift her to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave. New Mexico State Police will investigate the shooting and the Taos Police Department will start an interdepartmental investigation.

Business Leaders Want Mexican Wolves In Grand Canyon Area – Associated Press

More than 60 business leaders have urged the federal government to release endangered Mexican gray wolves into the Grand Canyon area in northern Arizona and eastern Utah.

The business leaders are submitting their request in a joint letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The federal agency is seeking public comments on its draft plan that limits the wolf-recovery efforts to just one zone south of Interstate 40 in Arizona and New Mexico.

The business leaders include owners, managers and independent contractors from the tourism and service industries in northern Arizona and southern Utah.

They say the wolf-recovery efforts will have economic and environmental benefits.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is under a court order to have a completed recovery plan by the end of November.

New Mexico Offers Help To Texas – Albuquerque Journal

The American Red Cross in New Mexico has sent nine workers and two emergency response vehicles as well as supplies to Texas to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the vehicles have food, water, blankets and other supplies. They are among more than 200 sent from the Red Cross around the country.

Gov. Susana Martinez activated the state Emergency Operations Center Monday. It will help with requests from Texas for equipment and personnel.

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry and Police Chief Gorden Eden have offered search and rescue teams and officers with diving expertise to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. APD also has watercraft available for rescues.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is also prepared to send personnel and helicopters. A spokeswoman for Public Service Co. of New Mexico said the company has crews ready to travel to Texas and help restore power.

Ex-Jail Guard Convicted Of Assaulting An Inmate – Associated Press

Authorities say a former Bernalillo County jail guard has been convicted of assaulting a female inmate in 2015 and faces two other trials.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office says ex-Metropolitan Detention Center guard Enock Arvizo was found guilty Monday on two counts of assault.

Prosecutors say the inmate was assaulted in March 2015 on an unoccupied part of the county district court while she was handcuffed and shackled and in Arvizo's custody.

The 33-year-old Arvizo was indicted in February 2016.

Prosecutors say Arvizo faces two more trials involving two victims on charges of criminal sexual penetration of an inmate by a person in a position of authority.

One of the inmates allegedly assaulted in a courthouse elevator in April 2015.

Arvizo's next trial is scheduled for late September.