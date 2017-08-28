Sect Members Indicted In Child Abuse Case, State Police Kill Suspect After Officer Shot

Paramilitary Sect Members Indicted In Child Abuse Case – Associated Press

A grand jury has indicted four members of a New Mexico paramilitary religious sect in connection with a child abuse and child sexual abuse investigation.

The Cibola County grand jury voted late Friday to indict the four members of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps after a magistrate judge refused to lower bonds.

Sect co-leader Deborah Green is facing charges of failure to report a birth, child abuse and sexual penetration of a minor.

Peter Green faces 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child on suspicion of raping a girl from the time she was 7.

Two others face charges of failure to report a birth.

The group, founded in California, says the allegations are totally false.

US Nuclear Weapons Center Unveils New Nuke Weapons Contacts – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

The U.S. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center in Albuquerque has announced billions of dollars in nuclear weapons contracts aimed at modernizing the ground- and air-based legs of the country's nuclear triad.

The Albuquerque Journal reports officials said the contracts made public last week are the first stages of the acquisition process, where contractors complete preliminary designs.

The center, located at Kirtland Air Force Base, says the two contracts worth up to $359 million apiece have been awarded to the Chicago-based Boeing Co. and Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman Corp. for work on a ground intercontinental ballistic weapon system program.

It will replace the Minuteman III ballistic missile.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein says the Minuteman III is 45 years old and it's time to upgrade.

New Mexico Forests To Share $3.4M In Federal Grants – Associated Press

Restoration projects in four of New Mexico's national forests will get a financial boost thanks to $3.4 million in federal funding.

Members of the state's congressional delegation announced the funds, saying they will be targeted at 10 projects designed to reduce the threat of wildfire and improve the health of watersheds around the state by thinning out small trees.

Projects on the Carson, Cibola, Gila and Lincoln forests will share in the grant funding. Private businesses, conservation organizations and water conservation districts will be awarded the funds to do the work.

The Pueblo of Santa Ana also will receive some of the money.

Alamogordo Puts Off Decision On Billboard Ordinance – Alamogordo Daily News, Associated Press

Billboard companies have succeeded in getting commissioners in one southern New Mexico city to put off a vote on a proposed ordinance that would affect the signage.

The Alamogordo City Commission moved to table the proposal during a meeting last week after representatives from billboard companies voiced their concerns.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports that the ordinance would prohibit any new billboards from being erected. Those signs already in place would need to be removed within five years. An appeals process through the city's planning commission could grant extensions.

Lamar Advertising real estate manager Matt Yoder told city leaders there's demand and that his company provides a service that people are willing to pay for. He said billboards are not just structures, but businesses that provide revenue.

New Mexico Mine Officials, Employees Welcome New Locomotives – Associated Press

Employees at a coal mine in northwestern New Mexico are celebrating the arrival of two new locomotives that will help transport coal to the nearby Four Corners Power Plant.

LoRenzo Bates, a top Navajo Nation leader, touted the $5 million investment as assurance of the mine's continued operation but also acknowledged the challenges the coal industry faces from environmental regulations and renewable energy sources.

The Daily Times reports officials from the Navajo Transitional Energy Co., the Navajo Nation and Bisti Fuels Co. joined mine employees Wednesday for the unveiling ceremony for the two locomotives bought this year from General Electric.

Ernest Yazzie, one of five locomotive operators for Bisti Fuels, a subsidiary of the North American Coal Corp. that operates the mine, called the new machines "awesome."

Taos Celebrates Airport Expansion 25 Years In The Making – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

After decades of discussion, controversy and litigation, Taos officials are finally able to celebrate a new, longer runway and expansion at the municipal airport north of town.

The Albuquerque Journal reports town leaders hailed the $26 million project as a boon for tourism and economic development at a celebration on Friday.

Mayor Dan Barrone says the project "is about new economic opportunities and partnerships that will increase accessibility between Taos and the world."

Work on the runway started in 2015, but discussion of the project began about 25 years ago.

The new runway, about 3,000 feet longer than the old one, is intended to increase the number of planes that can land and improve safety at an airport known for windy conditions at high altitude on the Taos mesa.

Police Officer Shot, Handcuffed Suspect Dead – Associated Press

Authorities say a state police officer killed a Farmington man after the man shot the officer who had just handcuffed him. The officer was hit in the badge.

New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas tells the Albuquerque Journal that the officer was treated and released at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say the officer, whose name has not been released, suffered bruising and facial injuries from badge shrapnel. He will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice.

William Wilson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kassetas says the state police officer along with a San Juan County sheriff's deputy opened fire after Wilson fired a shot.

Authorities say Wilson was a passenger in a truck stopped about 9:30 a.m. Sunday by a San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy. Officers were looking for the truck because they believed it had been involved in recent larcenies and burglaries, the Journal reported.

Kassetas says the state police officer, who arrived soon after as backup, talked to Wilson before cuffing Wilson's hands in front of his body.

US Official: New Mexico's Medicaid Data Has Security Flaws – Santa Fe New Mexican, Associated Press

A federal inspector general says the computer system behind New Mexico's Medicaid program fell short of the U.S. government's security requirements during a review that found data was left vulnerable and operations were put at risk.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday that the New Mexico Human Services Department has since fixed the issues. But the inspector general cautioned that holes in security could have compromised the program's confidentiality and integrity, although a breach of the system was not found.

The review, conducted in March 2016, came just a few years after the state government budgeted nearly $20 million to upgrade the Human Services Department's system for handling Medicaid and other benefit-program applications.

Nearly 900,000 people were enrolled in New Mexico's Medicaid program as of June.