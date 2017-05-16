Schools And Roads Closed Due To SWAT Standoff, Dry Weather Bringing Increased Fire Danger

Schools And Roads Shut Down As Shots Fired From Home – Albuquerque Journal

Schools and roads around St. Joseph’s and Atrisco Drive NW in Albuquerque are closed as a SWAT team with the Albuquerque Police Department negotiates with a man who has been firing from a residence in the area.

The Albuquerque Journal reported APD Spokesman Fred Duran did not say if anyone was injured or what the man wanted, but said he is wanted on a warrant and is firing from a home.

Duran said schools were closed, and Albuquerque Public Schools will notify parents regarding school instructions.

APD is posting updates on its Facebook page and its Twitter feed.

Survivors Of Fatal Crash Say They Were Drinking – Albuquerque Journal

The passengers in a truck that hit an SUV last Friday, killing a family of four, said they had been drinking.

The Albuquerque Journal reported the passengers told authorities they were drinking prior to the crash on U.S. 550, but it was not clear if the driver, Paul Ortega was also drinking. Ortega died in the crash and toxicology reports are pending.

The crash happened about 15 miles outside Cuba and caused the SUV to burst into flames. The family inside included parents Jimmie and Melissa Crawford of Aztec and their children Chace and Grant, ages 2 and 4. That’s according to friends and family of the victims.

The Journal reported Ortega was accused of drunk driving in 2012, but that charge was dismissed in a plea deal.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Jimmie Crawford was a retired firefighter and Melissa Crawford a stay-at-home mom. The family was enroute to Albuquerque for a youth soccer tournament.

Santa Fe Progressive Launches Run For New Mexico Governor – Associated Press

Alcohol-prevention teacher Peter DeBenedittis of Santa Fe is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for governor of New Mexico.

DeBenedittis formally announced his candidacy Monday, describing himself as a progressive Democrat and political outsider who does not owe favors to past political contributors.

A New Mexico resident since 1995, DeBenedittis wants to pursue policies that expand early childhood education and provide universal health insurance coverage, while increasing taxes on alcohol and cigarettes. He has not previously run for public office.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run for a third term in 2018. The Democratic nomination also is being sought by businessman Jeff Apodaca and U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

No Republican has entered the race, though U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce says he may pursue the GOP nomination.

New Mexico Marijuana Enrollment Above 40,000 Patients – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

The medical marijuana industry in New Mexico has grown substantially since being organized in 2007.

The Albuquerque Journal reports about 8,000 New Mexico residents have obtained a medical marijuana license since Jan. 1, which brings the statewide total to more than 40,000 patients. The amount of patients has increased by 84 percent since March 2016.

The number of dispensaries has also increased. The statewide total is at 56 after being at just 36 in January 2016.

New Mexico Department of Health data also shows first quarter sales this year topped $19 million, up 91 percent throughout the same period in 2016.

State Rep. Bill Rehm says he thinks the system is being abused. But R. Greenleaf & Associates Director Willie Ford says while that might be true, most people are using the system for legitimate medical conditions.

Man Accused Of Holding Family At Gunpoint Over Bird Dispute – Associated Press

A Bernalillo County man is facing child abuse and aggravated assault charges for holding a family at gunpoint because he believed they had shot and killed a federally protected bird.

Carlos Proffit remained jailed Monday on a $25,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The incident happened Saturday on the Pajarito Mesa southwest of Albuquerque. Proffit told deputies he saw the family shoot at a red-tailed hawk and admitted to keeping them there at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

In a criminal complaint, deputies say they observed one of the children holding what appeared to be a shotgun. The father said the family was attempting to get a closer look at the bird when Proffit drove up and pulled a gun on them.

Authorities did not say if the bird was actually harmed.

Conviction In Scheme To Smuggle Drugs Into Curry County Jail – Associated Press

Prosecutors say a 42-year-old Clovis man faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on convictions stemming from a scheme to smuggle drugs into the Curry County jail.

A jury in Clovis convicted Bernardo Baca on Friday of trafficking controlled substances, distribution of marijuana, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors say a package containing methamphetamine and marijuana was found in an alley near the jail and that jurors heard phone calls between Baca and his girlfriend indicating they schemed to get the drugs into the jail.

According to prosecutors, the girlfriend was jailed at the time and the drugs were originally placed in a place where she could pick them up when she went outside for recreation.

Baca is currently serving sentences on prior drug convictions.

Justices Reject Appeal Of Student Arrested For Burping – Associated Press

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a New Mexico mother's appeal over her son's arrest for disrupting his seventh grade gym class with fake burps.

The justices on Monday let stand a lower court ruling that said the police officer who arrested the boy in 2011 was immune from liability.

The appeals court's ruling drew a sharp dissent from then-Judge Neil Gorsuch just six months before he was picked for the Supreme Court vacancy.

The mother featured Gorsuch's dissent prominently in her appeal to the Supreme Court. Gorsuch said arresting a "class clown" for burping was going "a step too far."

Justices typically are recused from cases they heard before joining the court, and Gorsuch had no role in considering the case when it came before the high court.

Forecasters Warn Of Dry, Windy Weather In New Mexico – Associated Press

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are warning about increased fire danger in New Mexico thanks to more dry and windy conditions.

A red-flag warning will be in effect Tuesday from noon until the evening hours for the northeast and east-central plains.

Forecasters say a low-pressure system racing from Southern California toward New Mexico is expected to reach the state late Tuesday.

Ahead of the system will be strong winds and very dry air that will combine for critical fire weather across much of the central and southern parts of New Mexico. The winds are expected to shift further to the east later Tuesday.

Officials say any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, and outdoor burning is being discouraged.

Doña Ana Community College To Close Hatch Campus – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

Doña Ana Community College is blaming stagnant enrollment and budget constraints for the decision to close a satellite campus in the southern New Mexico community of Hatch.

School officials said Monday that the campus will close next month.

Doña Ana Community College President Renay Scott said in a statement that the recession and resulting market declines have negatively impacted overall enrollment and use of the learning center in Hatch.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the branch campus taught three in-house courses per semester and served 42 regular students and 16 English-as-a-Second-Language students in the recent spring semester.

In addition to its Hatch campus, the community college operates learning centers in Sunland Park, Anthony and Chaparral. It is part of the New Mexico State University system.