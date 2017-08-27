Scattered Violence Erupts At Large, Left-Wing Berkeley Rally

A mostly peaceful demonstration turned violent in Berkeley, Calif., when left-wing counter-protesters clashed with right-wing protesters and President Trump supporters on Sunday.

Thousands of people held a "Rally Against Hate" in response to a planned right-wing protest that never got off the ground.

During the hours-long event, counter-protesters marched and chanted "No Trump, NO KKK, No Fascist USA," among other slogans. But several Trump supporters and right-wing demonstrators were also chased away by groups, who chanted "Nazis go home."

The hours-long event reached a boiling point around noon at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, where a handful of fights broke out.

Public radio program Reveal says its host Al Letson, who was covering the event, intercepted a brawl when he saw a man being beaten by a group of protesters.

"I was scared they were going to kill him," Letson said. "So the only thing I could think was I wanted to get on top of him to protect him."

It's unclear how the aggressors were aligned. But Mother Jones journalist Shane Bauer, who caught the brawl on video, identified the attackers as anti-fascist protesters. "He also said the man being beaten may have been a member of the alt-right," Reveal reports.

Left-wing protesters far outnumbered the handful of far-right protesters and supporters President Trump who showed up in downtown Berkeley amid a massive police presence, reports NPR's Eric Westervelt from Berkeley.

The protests follow Saturday's largely nonviolent demonstrations in San Francisco, against a far-right rally that was canceled before it began, as the Two-Way reported.

When the organizer of that rally, Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, showed up to Civic Center Park, he was chased from the area, "attacked apparently by members of antifa with pepper spray and makeshift clubs," NPR's Westervelt reports.

By the day's end, Berkeley police had arrested at least 10 people for carrying banned items such as clubs and violating rules on covering their faces, Westervelt adds.

