Santa Fe Police Fatally Shoot Suspect, Spring Storm Dumped Up To Foot of Snow On State

New Mexico Police Officer Fatally Shot Suspect In Patrol Car – Associated Press

Authorities say a Santa Fe police officer fatally shot a suspect who tried to drive away in a patrol car.

New Mexico State Police said Sunday that the shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday night in Eldorado.

Officers were attempting to arrest the suspect after discovering a stolen vehicle in the driveway.

The male suspect apparently got into the patrol car and put it in drive.

The Santa Fe officer was trying to remove the suspect from the driver's side door but ended up knocked down and pinned between the car and a tree.

Authorities say the officer fired one shot, striking the suspect in the abdomen.

The suspect died at the scene.

The officer, who hasn't been named, was treated and released at a hospital for a leg injury.

New Mexico Students Set Sights High At Rocket Launch – Carlsbad Current Argus, Associated Press

High school teams from around New Mexico took part in an event this week in which they launched rockets into the sky near the town of Jal, including one that reached 2,400 feet into the air before descending.

The Current Argus reports participants in Discovery Education System's Go New Mexico rocket launching event included schools from Carlsbad, Loving, Hobbs, Lovington, Jal and Lake Arthur.

Each team launched one to three rockets, which stood at a minimum of 5 feet tall and were first inspected to ensure they were ready for takeoff.

New Mexico Sen. Gay Kernan attended Thursday's event. She says she's happy to see students engaging in educational activities outside the classroom.

The students say they enjoyed the experience and considered the launch of their rockets an accomplishment.

Students Sues Santa Fe Art School For Breach Of Contract – Associated Press, Albuquerque Journal, Santa Fe New Mexican

Three university students are suing an art and design school scheduled for closing and its parent company.

The Albuquerque Journal and the Santa Fe New Mexican reported the lawsuit filed last week cites fraud and breach of contract after Santa Fe University of Art and Design decided to closing following the spring 2018 semester.

The school's closure was announced mid-April. Santa Fe attorney Ben Allison who represents the students says the action by the school shows their interest in profit over students. The lawsuit states that Laureate Education Inc., which owns the school, intentionally left students and faculty in a vulnerable position.

SFUAD spokeswoman Rachael Lighty could not comment on legal matters, but says a number of transfer agreements are in place.

It is unclear what amount in compensation for damages the lawsuit seeks.

New Mexico Universities Seek Tuition Increases – Associated Press

Student tuitions are on the rise at one of the nation's most affordable state university systems in response to New Mexico's state budget crisis.

Regents at New Mexico Highlands University were considering Friday a 7.5 percent tuition hike in anticipation of new state funding cuts. Fall tuition increases have been approved at a trio of state universities and a community college in Santa Fe as administrators grapple with major financial uncertainties.

All state spending on institutions of higher education has been vetoed for the coming fiscal year amid an escalating feud between Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez and the Democrat-led Legislature over how to resolve a state budget crisis.

The New Mexico Supreme Court is considering whether to overturn that veto with input from state university presidents.

Roadway Analysis Finds 5 River Crossing As Most Packed Roads – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

A roadway analysis shows five bridge crossing are among the most congested Albuquerque roads.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the latest Corridor Rankings from the Mid-Region Metropolitan Planning Organization put five crossing from U.S. 550 in Sandoval County to Bridge Boulevard in Albuquerque on top. The rankings are based on data from 2014.

Transportation Planner Willie Simon says the analysis shows that there is a lot of demand to cross the Rio Grande eastbound in the mornings and westbound in the evenings.

Senior Planner Nathan Masek does not think more river crossings with ease the traffic. Simons says improved traffic signal timing, better mass transportation options and road conditions phone apps may relieve some of the congestion.

Oregrande Mine Officials Say Garnet Prices Forced Setbacks – Santa Fe New Mexican, Associated Press

A gemstone mine that was once billed as a big potential job creator in a rural area of New Mexico has yet to get off the ground despite projections that it was supposed to be open by 2016. The proposed Oregrande garnet mine was expected bring $160 million in economic development to Otero County and Alamogordo.

Businessman Daniel Burrell told the Santa Fe New Mexican Friday that the project was simply halted, and not abandoned as the Alamogordo mayor had thought. He says market issues related to the price of garnet forced the setback.

Burrell admits that communication with Otero County leaders has been lacking.

The project was expected to create 47 jobs that would pay an average wage of $58,000.

Saturday Storm Dumped Up To A Foot Of Snow In New Mexico – Associated Press

As much as a foot of snow fell in some parts of New Mexico following a spring storm that shut down highways and state museums.

The National Weather Service reports that 8 to 12 inches of snow fell Saturday in Albuquerque's East Mountain areas.

Los Alamos and Santa Fe to the north saw 6 to 8 inches.

There were also great amounts of snow in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near the Colorado border.

The weekend storm shut down roads, including Interstate 25 and Highway 64 near Raton.

Four state-run museums in Santa Fe also closed due to the severe weather.

American Cyclist Young Dies From Injuries Sustained In Crash – Associated Press

Promising cyclist Chad Young died from injuries sustained during a high-speed crash at the Tour of Gila, the first American rider to die in a prominent North American stage race in nearly two decades. Young was 21.

His team, Axeon Hagens Berman, said Young died late Friday in Tucson, Arizona.

The team said he was involved in a crash last Sunday during the queen stage (the most difficult stage) of the New Mexico race. Medics were on the scene within minutes and Young was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson, where he was initially listed in stable condition.

Young was downgraded to critical on Tuesday when the extent of his head injuries became clear.

The last American rider to die from injuries sustained in a major North American competition was Nicole Reinhart, who crashed during a race in 2000 in Arlington, Massachusetts.

Collegiate rider Randall Fox was killed last year during a race near Seattle.

Remote Areas Of Utah, Arizona Brace For Navajo Plant Closure – KSL-TV, Associated Press

Officials in remote areas of Utah and Arizona say the recent decision to shut down a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona is expected to cause about 1,000 job losses in an area already struggling with high unemployment.

Owners of the Navajo Generating Station in Page, Arizona, voted earlier this year to close the plant and the coal mine that supports it by 2019.

The closing of the station, and the coal mine that supplies it, could hit small communities in the area, including the Navajo and Hopi tribes, whose members depend on the facilities for jobs, government revenues and coal for heating homes.

KSL-TV reports communities like Page, near Lake Powell, can fall back on tourism. Other areas, like the remote Utah town of Navajo Mountain, residents say they'll rely on livestock, farming and crafts to survive.