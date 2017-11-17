Sandoval Commissioners Delay Vote On Oil And Gas Ordinance, Judge Slams City Over Police Monitor

Final Vote Delayed On Amended Oil-Gas Ordinance – Associated Press

Sandoval County commissioners will have to wait to take a final vote on a proposed ordinance aimed at regulating oil and gas development across thousands of square miles of unincorporated lands in northwestern New Mexico.

The commission heard hours of public testimony Thursday before adopting two changes during deliberations that stretched into Friday. Because the proposal was amended, the commission will have to wait until its next meeting to take up the new version.

During a packed meeting, several tribal leaders testified they were not consulted while environmentalists, activists and concerned residents voiced concerns that increased drilling in the region could contaminate groundwater supplies.

Many asked the commission to delay a vote so more data could be reviewed and the issue studied further.

The All Pueblo Council of Governors also passed a resolution Thursday in opposition of the ordinance.

Energy companies and industry representatives argued that the commission had developed a fair and balanced ordinance that would fill a regulatory void and provide for economic opportunities.

Spring Runoff, Late Rains Boost Reservoirs In New Mexico – Associated Press

Federal water managers say good spring runoff and heavy rains in the fall helped to boost reservoir levels in New Mexico this year.

The Bureau of Reclamation announced this week that the Rio Grande in 2017 marked its highest spring runoff since 2008. The Rio Chama, the largest tributary to the Rio Grande in New Mexico, had its sixth best spring runoff since 1956.

Officials say the good flows allowed for the first time in four years a full allocation of water to those who depend on the San Juan-Chama project.

Heron Reservoir stores water from the project. It currently holds nearly 150,000 acre-feet, significantly more than last year. One acre-foot (1,200 cubic meters) is enough to supply a typical U.S. family for a year.

In the south, Elephant Butte and Caballo reservoirs also marked higher levels.

Silver City Hired Violent Cop Who Later Killed Ex – Associated Press

The family of a woman killed by a Silver City police captain during a violent domestic rampage is suing the town and its police department for failing to stop him from stalking.

The lawsuit, which moved to U.S. District Court in Albuquerque this week, alleges that the Silver City police hired Mark Contreras despite his history of violence. After Contreras was hired, court documents say the police department did little to stop his physical abuse toward his ex-girlfriend, Nikki Bascom, and eventually promoted him to captain.

Authorities say Contreras shot and killed the 31-year-old Bascom then turned the gun on himself in April 2016.

The family is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

Cody Rogers, an attorney for Silver City, did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.

Ex-New Mexico State Senator Is Convicted In Corruption Trial – Associated Press

A former New Mexico state senator has been found guilty on five counts in a corruption trial over accusations he used his position as a lawmaker to profit from the sale of a state-owned building.

Jurors reached the verdict Thursday after deliberating eight charges against Phil Griego that included fraud, bribery and perjury.

Prosecutors accused Griego of using his elected position and acumen as a real estate broker to guide the building's sale in downtown Santa Fe through approvals by a state agency, the Legislature and a public buildings commission without properly disclosing his financial interest.

Griego says he did nothing wrong in earning a $50,000 commission in 2014 from buyers of the property.

The 69-year-old Democrat resigned from the Legislature in 2015 at the close of an ethics investigation.

Judge Slams City Of Albuquerque Actions On Police Monitor – Albuquerque Journal

The federal judge overseeing reform efforts in the Albuquerque Police Department slammed city officials in denying a motion to hold a hearing on a court-appointed monitor.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the city of Albuquerque had filed a motion seeking a hearing to determine whether independent monitor James Ginger was biased against APD. U.S. District Judge Robert Brack said the allegations were “insufficient to disqualify” Ginger.

Brack said he was “tired of the toxicity” and also warned the city was “coming dangerously close to obstruction” of the reform process in the way it framed a meeting in March 2016 between Ginger and city officials.

That meeting was secretly recorded by a senior police commander using his lapel camera. Brack ordered the city to turn over any other secret recordings of meetings to the court.

The Journal reports Brack’s comments in his ruling were his most critical to date on the police reform process, which began after the U.S. Department of Justice found a pattern of excessive force in the department in 2014.

Ginger makes regular reports to Brack on efforts to implement reform in the police department and he’s been critical of what he sees as a lack of progress.

New Mexico Labs, Bases To Benefit From Spending Bill – Associated Press

Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation say a sweeping defense policy bill awaiting President Donald Trump's signature includes funding for federal laboratories and military bases around the state.

The defense authorization bill for 2018 sailed through the Senate on Thursday. The House approved the measure earlier this week.

It includes more than $14 billion for the U.S. Energy Department's National Nuclear Security Administration. That's an increase of nearly $1 billion over the last fiscal year.

The funds support nuclear weapons programs and environmental cleanup at Los Alamos and Sandia labs as well as the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southern New Mexico.

The bill also authorizes spending for projects at New Mexico bases, including $50 million at Cannon Air Force Base, $4.2 million for Holloman and more than $9 million for Kirtland Air Force Base.

Nuclear Oversight Included In Defense Spending Bill – Associated Press

A measure aimed to bolstering oversight of the nation's nuclear weapons complex has been passed by Congress as part of a $700 billion defense spending plan.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico say their amendment to the massive military budget bill addresses the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board. The independent panel oversees two national laboratories in the state and the federal government's only underground nuclear waste repository.

The measure requires board members to report to Congress each year about whether the White House's budget request for the board is enough to fund reviews deemed necessary to ensure safe operations at the U.S. Energy Department sites.

Supporters say the board's role is critical given a series of safety lapses at Los Alamos National Laboratory and a planned uptick in nuclear weapons work.

New Mexico Man Indicted In Shooting Rampage – Associated Press

man accused of killing five people in a June shooting rampage in New Mexico has been indicted on first-degree murder and numerous other charges.

District Attorney Marco Serna announced the findings Thursday of a Rio Arriba County grand jury in the case of Damian Herrera.

In a crime spree that crisscrossed northern New Mexico, Herrera is accused of fatally shooting his stepfather, his brother and his mother in the small community of Madera and then killing strangers in Tres Piedras and Abiquiu.

The indictment lists only four counts of murder and includes charges of evidence tampering; unlawful taking of a vehicle; aggravated fleeing; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; and assault on an officer.

Herrera was moved to an undisclosed location in August after twice attempting to escape from the county jail.