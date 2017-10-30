Rendezvous With John Patrick Shanley: Two Short Plays

Sun. November 5 - Two entertaining shorts about the never-ending quest for love by prolific playwright, John Patrick Shanley, Oscar winner for the screenplay of Moonstruck, and Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner for his play, Doubt. The first, Tennessee, features Caitlin FitzGerald and Timothee Chalamet; it’s followed by the passionate Last Night in the Garden I Saw You, staring Michelle Williams, and Rupert Friend. Lively conversations with the playwright and the actors follow each play.