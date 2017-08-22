Remains Of Some Missing Sailors Found In 'Sealed Compartments' On USS John S. McCain

The commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet says Navy divers have found remains of some of the 10 missing sailors aboard the USS John S. McCain after the guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant vessel in waters off Singapore earlier this week.

Adm. Scott H. Swift, speaking at a news conference in Singapore, said the Malaysian navy, which is conducting a search at sea in the area where the collision took place on Monday, has also reported finding remains, but it was not yet clear if they were from the McCain.

He said U.S. Navy divers were "accessing sealed compartments" in the area of the ship that sustained "significant" damage in the collision with the oil and chemical tanker Alnic MC east of Singapore.

"We have a report from the Malaysians ... that they have found a body, we are in the process of effecting the transfer of the body," Swift told reporters.

"We are always hopeful that there are survivors. Until we have exhausted any potential of recovering survivors or bodies, the search will continue," he said.

