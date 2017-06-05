KUNM
Regional Slam Poetry

By Cristina Baccin 44 minutes ago
  • 4th Annual Green Chile Regional Slam Poetry Competition (Poster)
    4th Annual Green Chile Regional Slam Poetry Competition (Poster)

  Mon. 6/5, 7p: Local poets perform their poems and converse with host Cristina Baccin about being part of the Southwest poetry family, what´s distintictive about it, and the forthcoming 4th Annual Green Chile Regional Slam Poetry Competition (June 9-10).  Listen to these young voices filled with infectious enthusiasm: competition organizers Mercedez Holtry, Eva Crespin and one of Albuquerque´s teams: Dinessa Daniel, Sarita Gonzalez, Kayla Jenae, Veronica Trujillo, Alexis Donato and Sophie Toth. They share their passion & struggles through this empowering poetry experience. 

Burque’s Flow with Mercedez Holtry

By Cristina Baccin Feb 19, 2017

Humans Of New Mexico: Burque’s Flow with Mercedez Holtry

Date: Mon.2/20, 7p: Oral history through "testimonio" is at the heart of the community collective project, Humans of New Mexico/Humanos de Nuevo México. We´ll listen to the powerful story of Albuquerque poet, Mercedez Holltry who talks about rooting identity into her craft. Mercedez, is born and raised in Albuquerque and is part of the up and in coming local artist to keep an eye out for: 

Poetry And Rap In The South Valley

By Sep 28, 2014
South Valley Male Involvement Project

Mon. Sept. 29th. 7p: Olodum in Brazil, Orquesta Cateura in Paraguay, and A.G.D. in Albuquerque´s South Valley are examples of music serving as a powerful transformative tool for youth development that creates solidarity with their community, and builds self-respect.

Javier Alvarado, Xavier Barreras, and Omar Torres, the rap group A.G.D. releasing their first CD later this week, describe their involvement and contributions to the successes of the South Valley Male Involvement Project, along with Carlos M. Flores, project coordinator.