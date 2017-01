Sat 2/4 9a: The Children's Hour welcomes virtuoso oud musician, Rahim Alhaj who will play music for us, and talk about life as a refugee. The KUNM Kids will find out what makes a person flee their home country, and how Americans have traditionally embraced people escaping dangerous situations. With great music, our KUNM Kids Birthday Club, a family events calendar and so much more. Tune in every Saturday from 9 to 10am for The Children's Hour.