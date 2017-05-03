Re-Air: GJ Seventh Generation Show

Sun 05/07 7p: “Young people are very important. And at this point, young people are going to be the ones that are going to have a huge stake in whether our culture continues. Don’t underestimate your ability to create change in your community.” - Christina Castro

Join us as we re-air our Seventh Generation show. Native nations across the United States have a Seventh Generation prophecy and or teaching and this week we explore what the Seventh Generation means. Our guests include,Casey Camp Horinek, an environmental activist from the Ponca Nation in Oklahoma, Amanda Blackhorse (Diné), head plaintiff in the case against the Washington football team, Apache activist, artist, and one of the leaders of the #SaveOakFlat movement Lynnette Haozous, Rob Brown (Ojibwe) who was featured in the documentary “The Seventh Fire,” Christina Castro, a Taos, Jemez, and Acjachemen educator and community organizer, and scholars and activists Melanie Yazzie (Diné) and Nick Estes (Lower Brule Sioux) from the The Red Nation. Listen as they go into detail about the significance of Seventh Generation prophecy, what it means today, their thoughts and experiences and the role of young people. Tune in live on KUNM 89.9 FM, or online at KUNM.org, to learn more about their work. If you are unable to join us on Sunday, we do make our podcasts available Mondays on iTunes and Soundcloud. Don’t forget to rate us on iTunes!