Radio Theatre: The League Of The Green Velvet Chairs

Sun 6/4, 6:00p: The Inverness estate is now being looked after by Jack’s niece. A few of the original characters still remain, including the caretaker, Old Art, and Jack’s good friend, Mojo Sam the Youdoo Man.

Four of Jack Flander's fans arrive at the old mansion, hauling along their own green, overstuffed chairs. They are Zula, Zoey, Homer, and Cairo. Each one tells of dreams they’ve had while sitting in their green velvet chairs. Their dreams not only appear similar, they believe they’ve been called to Inverness, and they’re trying to understand why.

A Jack Flanders adventure from the ZBS Foundation.

The second hour of The League of Green Velvet Chairs has been rescheduled for this date due to technical difficulties in May.