Sun 06/11 7p: Join us this Sunday as we focus on Pride & Resistance! GJ will be bringing you the story of Zane Stephens, the co-director of the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico. Zane will speak about the center’s origins, evolution, the work they provided and the importance of finding support in the community. We continue with our Resistance Headlines and share some exciting events going on in our community. Be sure to join us live on KUNM 89.9 FM, or online at KUNM.org. If you are unable to join us on Sunday, we do make our podcasts available Mondays on iTunes and Soundcloud. Don’t forget to rate us on iTunes!