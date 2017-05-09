President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

Updated: 6:43 p.m. ET

The president has fired FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections and possible ties to the Trump campaign and top aides.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement.

"The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," the president said in the statement.

The abrupt decision by the White House brings to an end a tumultuous tenure for the career prosecutor who found himself at the center of controversy about the 2016 election, taking heat from both sides.

Comey first made waves in July 2016 when he announced that the FBI was not recommending any charges against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton over her handling of her controversial private server while she was secretary of state during the Obama administration.

But even though there would be no prosecution, Comey's press conference in and of itself was damning, as he declared that Clinton and her staff had been "extremely careless" in handling classified data — fodder that Trump and Republicans would use throughout the campaign.

But Rosenstein, Trump's deputy attorney general, said in his memorandum to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that those actions were in part what motivated his dismissal:



"The Director was wrong to usurp the Attorney General's authority on July 5, 2016, and announce his conclusion that the case should be closed without prosecution. It is not the function of the Director to make such an announcement. At most, the Director should have said the FBI had completed its investigation and presented its findings to federal prosecutors."



On Twitter last week, Trump claimed that Comey "was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!"

Comey again found himself at the center of a political firestorm when less than two weeks before Election Day last year he notified Congress he was re-opening the investigation into Clinton's emails. The Democratic nominee said last week she believed that controversial decision contributed to her loss.

"It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election," Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week in defending his decision. "But honestly, it wouldn't change the decision."

Comey confirmed earlier this year that the FBI was investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian attempts to influence the U.S. presidential election. The president has repeatedly downplayed any investigation, dismissing it as a "total hoax."

In his letter to Comey relieving him of his duties effective immediately, Trump alluded to the ongoing Russia investigation but also stressed that he had not personally been implicated:



"While I greatly appreciate you informing me. on three separate occasions. that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

