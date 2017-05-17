Political Animals: A Civil Rights Struggle For Gay Rights

Sat. 5/20, 12p: Carol Boss talks with Carole Migden, one of four elected women in California who are featured in the award-winning documentary film, Political Animals, which tells the story of the civil rights struggle of this century - the gay rights movement. It's through the eyes of these visionary ground-breaking lesbians who took the fight for the cause off the streets and into the halls of government.

Fierce, determined, focused and passionate, they had the courage and foresight to start the work of legal rights of the LGBT community, ultimately paving the way for other states across the nation. Bills they authored included the first domestic partnership registry enacted by a legislature, the first anti-bullying bill protecting gay students and many more. The film shows how their legislation brought about change in laws and societal acceptance, the strategies behind this incremental change, and what tough bargains had to be made to get us to where we are today.