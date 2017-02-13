Overdose Immunity Bill Advances

The New Mexico Senate approved a bill Monday that provides more legal protection to people calling 911 to report a drug overdose. Lawmakers hope the bill will encourage more people to call for help.

New Mexico was the first state in the country to enact a so-called 911 Good Samaritan Law back in 2007. The new measure expands protections to include people who violate parole or a restraining order, or have a warrant out for their arrest.

Senator Richard Martinez sponsored the measure and said on the senate floor this week that he’d heard reports of people getting prosecuted for those reasons after calling to report an overdose.

The proposal also expands protections to people who call 911 to report an alcohol overdose.

It now heads to the House.