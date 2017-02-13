KUNM

Overdose Immunity Bill Advances

By 6 seconds ago
  • Ed Williams

The New Mexico Senate approved a bill Monday that provides more legal protection to people calling 911 to report a drug overdose. Lawmakers hope the bill will encourage more people to call for help.

New Mexico was the first state in the country to enact a so-called 911 Good Samaritan Law back in 2007. The new measure expands protections to include people who violate parole or a restraining order, or have a warrant out for their arrest.

Senator Richard Martinez sponsored the measure and said on the senate floor this week that he’d heard reports of people getting prosecuted for those reasons after calling to report an overdose.

The proposal also expands protections to people who call 911 to report an alcohol overdose.

It now heads to the House.

Tags: 
heroin
opioids
overdose
2017 Legislature
Public Health New Mexico
Good Samaritan
911 calls

Related Content

Life-Saving Treatment Scarce In The Midst Of An Epidemic

By Feb 2, 2017
Ed Williams

When someone addicted to heroin or prescription wants to quit, the first step is to find a detox center where they can safely go through withdrawals from the drug, but people in northern New Mexico who are trying to get help often can’t find it.

A Nuanced Look At The Opioid Crisis In Northern N.M.

By Feb 1, 2017

KUNM Special 2/2 8a: KUNM has been investigating the impacts of heroin addiction on children and families in Rio Arriba County, N.M. The region's had one of the country’s highest overdose rates for decades. Ed Williams' reporting follows the lives of families and community health leaders, providing an intimate view of the opioid epidemic from the perspective of the people who have been living through it for generations.

In Motherhood, A Chance To Break The Cycle Of Addiction

By Jan 30, 2017
Creative Commons / Pixabay

Española  has had one of the highest rates of heroin addiction in the country for decades. It’s a public health crisis that can create particular challenges for pregnant moms and the doctors that treat them.  

Opioid Bill Clears U.S. House

By Dec 1, 2016
Ed Williams

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that could bring new money to fight the nation’s opioid epidemic. It’s a measure that could have big impacts in New Mexico.

Bernalillo County Declares Emergency Over Opioid Overdoses

By Apr 27, 2016
Psychonaught / Public Domain license via Wikipedia

Bernalillo County Commissioners are declaring an emergency over the county’s high level of opioid overdoses. 