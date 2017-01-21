The Originalist (Hour Two)

Sun. 1/15 6p Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia believed that the United States Constitution is the most reliable source for a fair interpretation of the law as it is applied today. He was, in other words, an “originalist.” But aren’t the laws written over 200 years ago subject to interpretation - or even guesswork? Edward Gero stars as the late Justice Scalia in John Strand’s insightful look at Scalia’s life and legal philosophy. Also starring Kerry Warren as Cat and Harlan Work as Brad. Produced in conjunction with Arena Stage in Washington D.C.

Includes a post-show discussion about Antonin Scalia with Nina Totenberg, NPR’s Legal Affairs Correspondent.

