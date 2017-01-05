Nuclear Dump Resumes Waste Disposal, State Lawmaker Seeks Tax Returns for Presidential Candidates

Nuke Dump Disposes of First Drums Of Waste in Three Years – The Associated Press, The Carlsbad Current-Argus

Employees at the federal government's only underground nuclear waste repository have resumed disposal work after a nearly three-year hiatus that was prompted by a radiation release.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that two pallets of low-level radioactive waste were emplaced Wednesday in one of the underground disposal rooms at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southern New Mexico.

Rick Fuentes, a local union president and a waste handler at the site, says the transfer of the drums from an above-ground storage building went well.

Fuentes says employees are excited to be back at work.

It's still unclear when shipments of waste from other national laboratories and defense sites around the country will resume.

U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz and other officials are expected to celebrate the reopening with a ribbon-cutting event Monday.

Navajo Nation Council Votes To Remove The Tribe's Controller – The Associated Press

The Navajo Nation Council has voted to remove the tribe's controller.

By a 17-5 vote Wednesday, the council approved legislation to remove Jim Parris, effective immediately.

Council members said one of the main issues was Parris' contract with President Russell Begaye's office only required him to work three days a week while receiving a salary of about $140,000 and thousands more in quarterly bonuses.

They say the contract document was never shared with the council.

The council approved an amendment that allows for an acting controller to assume the duties until Begaye appoints a replacement.

Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates says the controller oversees the daily operations of the tribe's finances, but the position has no bearing on financial contracts, bond financing, agreements, leases or the Navajo Nation's bond rating.

New Mexico Attorney General Launches Anti-Opioid Initiative – The Associated Press

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced a new initiative aimed at attacking opioid abuse in the state.

The attorney general's "Project OPEN: Opioid Prevention & Education Network" will kick off January 11th in Albuquerque and will hopes to education the public on New Mexico's opioid crisis.

Opioids are the main driver of drug overdose deaths nationwide and in New Mexico. In 2015, only seven other states had higher overdose rates than New Mexico. West Virginia witnessed nearly 42 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, while New Mexico had more than 25.

The kick-off event is aimed at attorneys, policy advisers, and others fighting heroin and prescription opioid addiction. Workshops will range from treatment options to identifying fraud.

Las Cruces Council Won't Seek Higher Fees for Public Records – The Associated Press, The Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces city councilors have decided against pursuing a change in state law that would have resulted in higher fees for public access to government records.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the 5-2 vote came Tuesday during the council's meeting.

City staffers were seeking permission to push the state Legislature for a change that would allow Las Cruces to charge — up to $100 per request — for fulfilling record requests under the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act.

Officials say Las Cruces has seen a four-fold increase in requests for public records in just three years.

City Manager Stuart Ed says the city is taking steps to become more open-records friendly, such as posting more data online so fewer requests are needed.

Feds: 14 Endangered Mexican Wolves Found Dead in 2016 – The Associated Press

More than a dozen endangered Mexican gray wolves were killed in 2016, including two at the hands of wildlife officials who were trying to survey the struggling population early last year.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has confirmed that 14 wolf deaths were documented last year, many of which remain under investigation. That number marks the most deaths in any single year since the federal government began reintroducing the predators in New Mexico and Arizona in 1998.

Illegal killings have been a problem over the years, and officials say that challenge will remain as the wolves disperse into other areas of the Southwest.

A review of the program's monthly reports also shows investigators confirmed more than two dozen livestock kills by wolves in New Mexico and Arizona last year.

New Mexico May Seek Tax Returns For Presidential Candidates – The Associated Press

A New Mexico state lawmaker wants presidential candidates who decline to release their tax returns to be kept off the state's election ballot.

Democratic state Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque announced Wednesday that he will file a bill during the upcoming legislative session that requires presidential candidates to submit tax returns for the most recent five years to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office. Candidates that decline would be ineligible for the ballot and off limits to New Mexico electors.

President-elect Donald Trump never released his tax returns during the presidential campaign, breaking decades of precedent. Candelaria says new Mexico voters deserve access to basic financial information about presidential candidates that may also signal conflicts of interest or financial improprieties.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won New Mexico's five electoral votes.

Gun Regulation Proposals Converge On New Mexico Legislature – The Associated Press

Currents in the national debate over gun regulations are converging on New Mexico as the state Legislature prepares to meet.

A Republican state lawmaker pre-filed legislation this week to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a concealed carry license if they can meet essential requirements. Missouri, West Virginia and Idaho enacted similar measures last year that allow concealed weapons without a permit.

GOP Sen. Steven Neville of Aztec says his proposal will be a tough sell in New Mexico's Legislature, where Democrats hold a majority.

Leading Democratic lawmakers want to close the so-called gun show loophole by requiring background checks on nearly all private firearms transactions. Another anticipated proposal would make it illegal for aggressors in domestic violence cases to possess a firearm while under a protective order.

New Mexico County To Improve Water Infrastructure – The Associated Press, The Daily Times

The northwestern New Mexico city of Aztec will spend $3 million on water infrastructure projects, including some intended to provide relief to residents who have had to boil their water for months.

The Daily Times reports that the San Juan County Commission approved a request from the city of Aztec to use $3 million intended for the Flora Vista wastewater system on other projects.

Commissioners approved spending on three drinking water projects, including one that would provide a permanent source of clean water to residents of the Harvest Gold subdivision. That neighborhood has been advised to boil tap water since June.

The project would connect Harvest Gold's water system to the Blanco Mutual Domestic Water Users Association.

Other infrastructure construction would provide water to residents of East Culpepper Flats.