Norma McCorvey, 'Roe' Of Landmark Roe V. Wade Ruling On Abortion, Dies At 69

Many only know Norma McCorvey by a name that's not her own.

Under the pseudonym Jane Roe, McCorvey became the centerpiece of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S. In the decades that followed, the complex woman came to serve as a champion at times for both sides of the deep divide over abortion.

McCorvey died Saturday of heart failure at the age of 69, according to her daughter Melissa. Joshua Prager, a journalist who is writing a book about the court case, says McCorvey died in Katy, Texas.

It was her third pregnancy — after Melissa, her eldest, and another child McCorvey gave up for adoption — that brought McCorvey to the attention of the lawyers who would eventually take up her case. The 21-year-old McCorvey had been seeking an abortion, but could not find a doctor in Texas who would perform the procedure, which was then illegal except when the life of the mother was endangered.

Attorneys Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee took up McCorvey's case, and in 1970 they filed the lawsuit that would ultimately wind up at the Supreme Court. By the time the ruling was finally passed down in 1973, however, McCorvey had already carried her pregnancy to term, and had given the child up for adoption.

Though Roe v. Wade may not have changed McCorvey's particular circumstances, the landmark Supreme Court ruling had a massive effect on the cultural and political landscape of the United States. The 7-2 decision, which legalized abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy, may not have started the long-simmering dispute over the procedure, but it came to be the dispute's central flashpoint in the decades that followed.

As Julie Rovner reported for NPR in 2013 — the decision's 40th anniversary — opinions on the ruling remained as deeply entrenched as the year it was handed down.

"Over the past two decades, opinion on whether or not Roe should be overturned has barely changed," Rovner reported at the time. "In 1992, 60 percent of those asked said the court should not overturn the ruling. Today that's up to 63 percent."

