No DAPL Camp Life

Wed. 02/08 11a:The number of people remaining at the camps in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline is estimated at a few hundred. Thousands of people have set up camp, at one time or another, at Oceti Sakowin, Sacred Stone and several other camps along the Cannonball and Missouri Rivers in North Dakota. They’ve endured primitive conditions, violent encounters with police, rubber bullets, water hoses and, now, extreme winter weather. But there are also stories of comradery, ceremony and hope. We’ll talk with some of the hardy souls who call themselves water protectors about why life is like and why they stay.