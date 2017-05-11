KUNM

N.M. Supreme Court Won’t Weigh In On Gov's Vetoes Right Now

By 42 minutes ago
  • Elaine Baumgartel / KUNM

The state Supreme Court decided that there’s still a way for Gov. Susana Martinez and lawmakers to work out their differences during a special session, so it doesn’t have to weigh in right now. The high court canceled a hearing Monday in a case the Legislature brought against the executive about some of her many vetoes. 

Gov. Martinez used her veto pen this year to cross off funding for the Legislature and all of higher education. That includes Carrie Tingley Hospital, the New Mexico School for the Blind and some student financial aid, to name a few.

Speaker of the House Brian Egolf, a Democrat, says he’s disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision, and the governor’s vetoes caused instability around New Mexico. "It’s made families and students worry about whether or not they’ll have a place to go to school this fall, and the business community’s in turmoil not knowing what the fiscal picture looks like for the next year," he says.

Legislative leaders petitioned the Supreme Court to hear arguments about those vetoes. They say she can’t effectively abolish the Legislature—a branch of government designed as a check for the executive—and other entities outlined in the state’s Constitution.

One of the governor’s spokespeople said in an email that governors have the authority to veto budget items and that Martinez hopes Democratic legislators will negotiate in good faith. Here's the full statement:

"The governor appreciates today's ruling by the New Mexico Supreme Court. As she contended, governors have the authority to veto budgets and budget items and the proper way to resolve budget disputes is for the executive and Legislature to work together on a compromise that can both pass the legislature and be signed by the governor.

This comes down to out-of-touch Santa Fe trial lawyers in legislative leadership who are suing the governor because they want to raise gas taxes, and she is the only one standing in their way. Having been rebuffed by the Court, the Governor hopes Democratic legislators will now come to the table and actually negotiate in good-faith."

The special session is scheduled to start on Wednesday, May 24. 

*****

Get A Good Look At the Governor's Higher Ed Vetoes

Tags: 
New Mexico Supreme Court
Gov. Susana Martinez
Legislature
vetoes
2017 Legislature
Brian Egolf
state budget
special session
2017 special session

Related Content

Lawsuits Planned For Governor's Higher Education Funding Veto

By Hannah Colton Apr 20, 2017
Hannah Colton

Governor Susana Martinez this week promised that higher education will get its funding back in a special session she’ll call soon. That’s after university leaders called on her to restore nearly $750 million dollars she vetoed from next year’s proposed state budget. 

LISTEN: Governor Sets Record With Vetoes

By Apr 12, 2017
geralt via Pixabay / public domain

KUNM Call In Show 4/13 8a: Governor Susana Martinez vetoed a record 51 percent of the bills state lawmakers sent to her desk this year. She vetoed the entire budget for the state Legislature, every dollar for state colleges and universities, a total of $800 million in vetoes. The governor says she plans to call lawmakers back to Santa Fe for a special session. But what will be different? Will any of the bills she vetoed be back on the table? 

Lawyer Responds To Veto Of Solitary Confinement Limits

By Apr 11, 2017
From the 2013 ACLU-NM report "Inside The Box"

Advocates around the country have been working to limit the use of solitary confinement in jails and prisons. The New Mexico Legislature passed a bill this year that would prohibit putting people who are under 18 or pregnant or who have a serious mental illness into solitary. But last week, Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed it.

Governor Vetoes Home Visiting Bill

By Apr 11, 2017
Walt Stoneburner via Flickr (cropped) / Creative Commons License

One of the bills that Governor Susana Martinez vetoed last week would have set up a Medicaid-funded home visiting program for new parents. The move has disappointed some doctors and child advocates.