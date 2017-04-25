NM Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Budget Dispute, Senator Criticized For Stalling Latino Appointee

New Mexico Supreme Court Agrees To Hear State Budget Dispute—Associated Press

The New Mexico Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a lawsuit that accuses the governor of overstepping her authority by vetoing funding to the Legislature along with state universities and colleges.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez was ordered to respond to a petition from the Democratic-led Legislature that says her line-item vetoes would "effectively abolish" state institutions of higher education and upset the balance of power between branches of government.

Oral arguments were scheduled May 15 in the extraordinary legal challenge that springs from an escalating feud over how to resolve the state's financial crisis.

Lawmakers sent Martinez a $6.1 billion budget package in March that would boost spending slightly and include several tax increases.

Martinez rejected the tax hikes and issued line-item vetoes that defunded the Legislature and cut $745 million in annual general fund spending to state universities, community colleges and specialty schools.

Michael Lonergan, a spokesman for Martinez, said Monday that the state Constitution gives the governor the right to veto that spending.

NMSU Eyes $125 Million Fundraising Campaign Amid Uncertainty—Associated Press

New Mexico State University has launched an ambitious campaign to raise $125 million amid uncertainty with state funding.

The southern New Mexico college is set to hold "an energized event" on Friday to unveil the campaign's theme and to announce a new gift to the university. Country music star Bri Bagwell is scheduled to perform at the event.

Officials say the campaign, which extends through 2019, aims to create $50 million in new scholarship endowments.

Last month, New Mexico State University Chancellor Garrey Carruthers announced that the university is considering merging colleges and cutting programs amid ongoing state budget cuts.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed the state's entire higher education budget. A special session will now be held for lawmakers to determine funding for colleges and universities.

Santa Fe College, Seattle Film Institute Partner On Degree—Associated Press

Santa Fe Community College is partnering the Seattle Film Institute to offer an accelerated degree in film.

Officials say the collaboration announced this month will help meet the demands of the state's growing film industry by allowing students obtain a bachelor's degree in three years.

Under the new program, students can choose concentrations in filmmaking, acting for film, motion graphics and recording arts.

Santa Fe County projects that more than $100 million will be spent in production in the region this year. Santa Fe Community College has about 180 film majors.

New Mexico Senator Criticized For Stalling Latino Appointee—Associated Press

Asserting that Hispanics are routinely kept from key positions, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce wants to know why its outgoing CEO has not been named to the board of New Mexico's largest university.

In a letter sent last week to Sen. Linda Lopez, the business group asked why she failed to hold a confirmation hearing for Alex Romero.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez nominated Romero in February to the University of New Mexico's Board of Regents. But the nomination has been held up by the Senate Rules Committee, which is chaired by Lopez.

It was one of many Martinez appointments that did not get a hearing during the previous legislative session.

Lopez has decried the lack of diversity on state college boards.

Martinez has complained about the delays, but Lopez said the vetting process has been delayed because of funding problems and time constraints involving background checks.

Martinez countered that the same committee had wasted time on proposals such as naming a state holiday song.

Federal Law Prompts Spike In New Mexico Name Change Requests—Associated Press

Since New Mexico began complying with tougher federal identification requirements, hundreds of state residents have legally changed their names or amended their birth certificates to prove their identities.

New Mexico started issuing new drivers licenses last year that meet federal REAL ID Act requirements, which are aimed at making commercial airlines and federal facilities more secure. The state also offers driving authorization cards to residents who don't have the identity documents needed for a new license, including immigrants in the country illegally.

Residents have been petitioning to get their name changed because the spelling of their name or the name they go by is not consistent on all documents required to obtain a license.

Attorneys General: Restore Guidance To Aid Student Borrowers—Associated Press

Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia are faulting Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for rolling back Obama-era guidance they say is helping protect student loan borrowers.

In a letter sent Monday, Democratic attorneys general Maura Healey of Massachusetts and Lisa Madigan of Illinois called on DeVos to restore the memos instituted by the federal Education Department last year under President Barack Obama.

The attorneys general said the guidance is designed to help borrowers get accurate information about their loans and repayment options — ensuring the consistency of service provided by student loan servicers and increasing accountability.

The letter was co-signed by attorneys general of New Mexico, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Judge Sides With New Mexico In Dispute Over Gaming Compact—Associated Press, Santa Fe New Mexican

A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by the U.S. Department of the Interior and Pojoaque Pueblo in a dispute over a gaming compact with New Mexico.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Sunday that the court blocked the department from taking any action in the dispute, which is between the pueblo and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez's administration.

The two parties disagree about the amount of money the tribe should have to hand over to the state from its gambling operations.

The pueblo has been operating Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino and other operations without a compact with the state since a previous compact expired in June 2015. The tribe hasn't reached a new deal with the state because it disagrees with the revenue-sharing requirement.