Join us Sunday 1.15.17 as we talk about the upcoming New Mexico Legislative session. With a nearly $600 million budget deficit, We talk with Senator Linda Lopez, and Representative Christine Trujillo, as they give us their thoughts and what to expect in the an how upcoming legislative session and how the budget deficit can affect New Mexicans. Tune in for more at 7:00 pm on KUNM 89.9 FM or online at KUNM.org