NM Authorities Issue Warning To Drunken Drivers, Tribes To Share In Historic Preservation Grants

New Mexico Authorities Issue Warning To Drunken Drivers – Associated Press

New Mexico will continue its push to crack down on drunken drivers through the Labor Day weekend as part of a national effort.

The campaign began Friday and will run concurrently with the state's 100 Days and Nights of Summer, in which drivers can expect more DWI checkpoints, saturation patrols and more officers on the road through the end of September.

Gov. Susana Martinez says getting drunken drivers off the road is a top priority.

So far this year, preliminary figures show there have been 76 DWI-related traffic deaths in New Mexico — down almost 30 percent from the same time last year.

Legislative analysts also report that state police officers increased DWI arrests by 80 percent during the fiscal year that ended in June, taking 2,931 suspected drunken drivers into custody.

New Mexico, Tribes To Share In Historic Preservation Grants – Associated Press

New Mexico and nearly a dozen tribes in the state will share more than $660,000 in federal grants for historic preservation projects.

The funding is being awarded by the National Park Service to help communities protect historic places, traditions and cultures.

The grants require a 40 percent match from states, and 10 percent of state funding is passed through competitive subgrants to local governments. The tribal grants do not require a match.

The Jicarilla Apache Nation, the Mescalero Apache and the pueblos of Laguna and Zuni each received more than $31,000, while several other tribes received less. More than $341,000 was awarded to the state.

In all, federal officials say the National Park Service has funneled $58 million in historic preservation funding to states and tribes this year.

Albuquerque Police: DWU Suspect Tried To Breastfeed Her Baby – Associated Press

Police say a female driver pulled over for suspected DWI in Albuquerque tried to breastfeed her child as officers were interviewing her.

They say Natasha Abrams failed field sobriety tests Thursday night. It was unclear Friday if she has a lawyer yet.

Albuquerque TV station KOB reports the woman's 5-month-old child was given to Abrams' parents after they arrived on the scene.

Police officers with a DWI unit were sent to a grocery store parking lot to assist a Bernalillo County sheriff's deputy who had stopped an erratic driver and smelled alcohol on her breath.

They say Abrams was holding a child and about to begin breast feeding.

KOB also reported that Abrams told police she had a glass of wine with a friend earlier in the day.

Warrant Issued For A Suspect In Fatal Roswell Hotel Shooting – Associated Press

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman during an argument inside a Roswell hotel room.

Roswell police filed the criminal complaint in court Friday and obtained an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Jeremy Hawkins, who remains at large.

They say Hawkins is facing an open count of murder and four other criminal counts in connection with the death of 31-year-old Ashley Sena of Roswell.

Sena is believed to have been Hawkins' girlfriend.

Her body was found Aug. 4 in a hotel room.

Police say Sena had been shot once in the face.

They say Hawkins cannot legally possess a firearm because he has a prior felony conviction for child abuse.

New Mexico Unemployment Rate Drops To 6.3 Percent In July – Associated Press

New Mexico's unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 percent in July, down from 6.4 percent in June and 6.8 percent in July 2016.

The state Department of Workforce Solutions' monthly report released Friday says New Mexico's economy added 8,400 jobs between July 2016 and July 2017 but lost 10,000 jobs between June and July of this year.

The department says the year-over-year jobs increase saw a loss of 3,100 government jobs partially offset a gain of 11,500 jobs in the private sector.

Education and health services added 3,700 jobs, construction employment increased by 2,300 jobs and professional and business services grew by 2,000 jobs.

US Rig Count Decreases By 3 This Week To 946 – Associated Press

The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. decreased by three this week to 946.

A year ago, just 491 rigs were active.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes said Friday that 763 rigs sought oil and 182 explored for natural gas this week. One was listed as miscellaneous.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, California gained two rigs and New Mexico increased by one.

North Dakota declined by two rigs while Alaska, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Utah were down by one apiece.

Arkansas, Colorado, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming were all unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

Tennessee Site Marks Milestone With Shipment To US Nuke Dump – Associated Press

A processing center for radioactive waste in Tennessee has made its first shipment in five years to the federal government's only underground nuclear waste repository, marking another milestone as the U.S. gets its multibillion-dollar cleanup program back on track.

Cleanup of contaminated tools and other debris from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making at sites around the nation was sidelined in 2014 when a radiation release forced the closure of the southern New Mexico repository.

Shipments to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant resumed in April following an expensive recovery effort and a major policy overhaul. Officials said that the initial pace would be slow and methodical.

Repository officials confirmed Friday they are now receiving between three and four shipments a week, most of them coming from the Idaho National Laboratory.

Santa Fe To Review Role In Events That Celebrate History – Associated Press

Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales wants the city to review its involvement in events that celebrate or recognize historic events and people.

His request for the city manager to compile a report follows a rally against racism that prompted hundreds of people to gather on Santa Fe's historic plaza in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The review will include the annual Fiesta de Santa Fe, in which northern New Mexico's Hispanic residents mark the reoccupation of the city by Spanish conquistador Don Diego De Vargas following a Native American revolt. The fiesta has been carried on for more than 300 years.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that long-running summer art markets and the annual burning of Zozobra will also be reviewed.