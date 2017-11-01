News From Native America

Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/2 8a: It's been one year since people from across the United States, including New Mexico, traveled to the Standing Rock Sioux reservation to oppose construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. What was the lasting impact across the country?

Join us this week for a conversation about some of the top news stories in Indian Country. Sarah Gustavus talks with radio and newspaper journalists who are covering key issues like oil and gas development, missing and murdered Indigenous women, economic development and health care. And we'll look at how decisions in Washington D.C. are impacting communities in the Southwest.

Guests:

Tara Gatewood, host/producer of Native America Calling

Antonia Gonzales, anchor of National Native News

Marley Shebala, Gallup Independent - Diné Bureau