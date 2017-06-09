New Rule Lets Pharmacists Offer Birth Control, Departing Education Secretary Has No Regrets

Pharmacists Can Now Provide Birth Control – Santa Fe New Mexican

A new rule taking effect Friday allows women to get birth control directly from pharmacists.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the regulation allows pharmacists to write prescriptions for hormonal contraceptives, allowing women with limited access to doctors to more easily get birth control.

The New Mexico Pharmacists Association has been advocating for the rule for years along with advocates, who say it will help reduce the state’s high number of unplanned pregnancies.

Denicia Cadena with Young Women United in Albuquerque said women in rural areas often face wait-times of up to six months to see doctors, delaying their ability to get birth control pills and other hormonal contraceptives.

Pharmacists must go through training before they can write prescriptions.

ICE Shutters Detention Alternate For Asylum-Seekers - By Frank Bajak, Associated Press

The Trump administration is shutting down the least restrictive alternative to detention available to asylum-seekers who have entered the U.S. illegally.

A letter obtained by The Associated Press says the Family Case Management Program involving 630 families in five major metropolitan areas is shutting down June 20.

Immigration activists consider the move a callous insult to migrants fleeing traumatic violence and poverty in dysfunctional nations by a White House that has prioritized deportations over assimilating refugees.

Nearly all the program's participants are Central American mothers and children.

Under Trump, Old Deportation Orders Get New Life - By Amy Taxin, Associated Press

For years, immigrants facing deportation have been allowed to stay temporarily in the U.S. provided they show up for regular check-ins with federal deportation agents and stay out of trouble.

Now, in cases spanning from Michigan to California, some of them are being told their time here is up.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it is tracking nearly 970,000 immigrants with deportation orders. The agency says the vast majority have no criminal record.

It isn't clear how many are required to report to immigration agents or how many are being arrested.

Immigration lawyers say it is undoubtedly more than under the Obama administration and the group is an easy target for Trump's enforcement plans since with deportation orders they can be removed from the country more quickly.

New Mexico DA Faces Charges Over DWI Traffic Stop – Associated Press

A southwestern New Mexico district attorney who was facing calls to resign following a suspected DWI traffic stop is being accused by the state's top prosecutor of misusing her position as a public official.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office on Thursday filed a criminal complaint against Francesca Martinez-Estevez, whose district includes Grant, Luna and Hidalgo counties.

She's facing five misdemeanor counts that include reckless driving and the use of the powers and resources of public office to obtain personal benefits.

The charges stem from a June 2016 traffic stop near Silver City and subsequent fallout.

Martinez-Estevez's state-issued Dodge Charger was spotted swerving and speeding. Lapel video captured one local officer describing Martinez-Estevez as "loaded," but police did not give her a field sobriety test or a citation.

Her attorney has previously characterized the investigation as political grandstanding.

Communications Director For New Mexico Gov. Martinez Resigns – Associated Press

The communications director for New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has stepped down.

Chris Sanchez resigned this week to move out-of-state in the second recent announced departure this week from the Martinez Administration.

Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera said Thursday she was resigning later this month.

The governor's federal affairs coordinator Larry Behrens is now her new communications director. Behrens previously worked as the spokesman for the New Mexico Public Education Department and the New Mexico Higher Education Department.

Outgoing New Mexico Ed Chief Has No 'Regrets' – Associated Press

Outing New Mexico Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera, who often clashed with Democrats and teachers' unions, says she has no regrets about her tenure.

Skandera said Thursday she is stepping down later this month and is proud of the work teachers and the state's Public Education Department accomplished under her leadership.

She pointed to improved graduation rates and a move to a standardized student test with tougher requirements.

Skandera told The Associated Press she will take time off before deciding on "new opportunities."

National Education Association New Mexico President Betty Patterson says Skandera tarnished the value of local teachers and ignored their concerns.

Patterson says the teacher evaluation system Skandera introduced brought hardship and forced some teachers to leave the field.

New Mexico, NEA Underwrite Arts Grants To 195 Groups – Associated Press

New Mexico has awarded grants to 195 arts organizations throughout the state for the fiscal year starting July 1 despite uncertainty about future support from the federal government.

The New Mexico Arts Commission on Thursday approved $954,000 in grants to support artistic endeavors from opera to film festivals, fine-art school workshops, playwriting and Native American museum exhibitions.

The National Endowment for the Arts underwrites 45 percent of that grant funding, and New Mexico's state general fund provides the rest.

President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating funding for the National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, though a short-term federal budget compromise in May slightly increased funding to the two agencies.

New Mexico Arts Executive Director Loie Fecteau says continued federal support is crucial and uncertain.

Judge Backs New Mexico Settlement In Pay-To-Play Deals – Associated Press

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says a district court judge has approved settlements that allow the state to recover $24.5 million in connection with politically influenced investment deals.

The Attorney General's Office confirmed Thursday approval of the settlement with Vanderbilt Capital Advisers and Austin Capital Management. Judge Louis McDonald dismissed rival claims on behalf of the state by former state pension fund officer Frank Foy.

Foy and attorney Victor Marshall have asserted that they could help New Mexico recover far more money from state investment deals brokered during the administration of Gov. Bill Richardson.

The Attorney General's Office has argued the state was in a better position than Foy to recover funds, limit legal fees and avoid costly delays.