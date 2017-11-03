New Mexico No Longer Top In Overdose Deaths, O'Keeffe Museum Building Database Of Sites

New Mexico No Longer Leads In Drug Fatalities – Associated Press

New Mexico is likely to fall further in a national ranking of states when it comes to drug overdose deaths, largely because fatalities have increased elsewhere.

State Epidemiologist Michael Landen on Thursday said he expects New Mexico to fall to about 15th place in the rate of drug overdose deaths in 2016 from its eight-place ranking the prior year.

He says overdose deaths have stabilized in New Mexico, as fatalities accelerate in many other states. Nevada now rivals New Mexico for the highest overdose death rate in the western United States.

At the same time, New Mexico appears to be faring better than many states when it comes to fatalities linked to the powerful opioid painkiller called fentanyl.

A federal report last week linked more than half of recent opioid overdose deaths in 10 states to fentanyl. Of those states, New Mexico and Oklahoma reported the lowest percentage of fentanyl-involved deaths

Louisiana Woman Fatally Shot By Authorities In New Mexico – Associated Press

Authorities in New Mexico have identified a Louisiana woman who was fatally shot after she allegedly broke into a Las Cruces home.

Doña Ana County Sheriff's officials say 37-year-old Heather Denean Bubrig of New Orleans was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night.

Bubrig was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old boyfriend, who told authorities she had just been discharged from a Texas mental health facility.

The couple was traveling on Interstate 10 when the man pulled over and Bubrig exited the vehicle and tried to walk into traffic before fleeing.

A homeowner called 911 to say the woman had entered his home, claiming that someone was trying to kill her.

Sheriff's deputies arrived to find Bubrig armed with a sledge axe and she was shot.

O'Keeffe Museum To Build Database Of New Mexico Sites – Associated Press

The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum has received federal preservation dollars to build a database that will house information about the New Mexico locations that are represented in works by the American modernist painter.

The museum announced the $30,000 grant Thursday, saying the database will support a mobile app and website about the historic sites.

Among the landscapes that inspired O'Keeffe are Cerro Pedernal, the Chama River Valley and Ghost Ranch. Museum officials say these areas, or viewsheds, are of critical cultural importance.

Plans call for the museum to eventually collaborate with other organizations to replicate the O'Keeffe experience in other places where she worked, including New York and Hawaii.

O'Keeffe is known for her landscapes, large-scale flower paintings and abstractions. After making New Mexico her home for decades, she died in Santa Fe in 1986.

New Mexico Governor Excited About Federal Drone Program – Associated Press

Gov. Susana Martinez says aviation and innovation have been crucial to New Mexico's economy over the years and the integration of drones into the wider airspace will make for even more opportunities.

The two-term Republican governor joined federal officials and industry representatives in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to kick off the Trump administration's drone project.

President Donald Trump gave the go-ahead last week for a pilot program aimed at increasing government and commercial use of unmanned aircraft.

The plan calls for select states, communities and tribes to devise their own trial programs in partnership with government and industry users. The results will help in the crafting of new regulations.

Martinez said drones offer nearly limitless potential for rural states like New Mexico but that integrating the technology into everyday life must be done safely.

New Mexico Agency To Abide By Collection Process – Associated Press

The New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance says there is a process outlined by state statute that detail how it must go about recovering any premium taxes owed by health insurers operating in the state.

Agency spokeswoman Heather Widler said Thursday that the office has a responsibility to uphold that process and that insurance companies have a right to due process.

Her comments were prompted by a letter from state Attorney General Hector Balderas, in which he asks that the collection of any taxes due to the state be quick and transparent.

Balderas also asked for an accounting of what is owed.

State insurance officials say that per statute, the account reconciliation amounts and each associated company's details must remain confidential until the cases are finalized.

Widler said the office is committed to collecting the payments.

New Mexico AG Presses For Collection Of Unpaid Taxes – Associated Press

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is putting more pressure on state insurance regulators to collect millions of dollars in unpaid premium taxes from health insurance providers operating in the state.

Balderas in a letter sent Wednesday to Insurance Superintendent John Franchini asked for an accounting of what is owned by each company and what the procedure will be for collecting the money.

The letter follows Balderas' announcement of an $18.5 million settlement with Presbyterian Health Plan to resolve claims of unpaid taxes that dated back more than a decade.

A recent state-commissioned audit found tax underpayments of $65 million by a long list of companies since 2003.

Balderas says the money should be collected in a quick and transparent manner.

Franchini's office has yet to respond to Balderas' request.

New Mexico School District Settles Teacher Sex Abuse Suits – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

A New Mexico school district has agreed to settlements of nearly $8 million from two out of three lawsuits filed against the district over sexual assault complaints involving a former teacher.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Española Public Schools settled the suits that claim 61-year-old Gary Gregor sexually abused female elementary school students and that the school did not report the teacher.

The Fairview Elementary teacher was fired by the district in 2010, but he was accused of inappropriate behavior at schools in Utah, Montana and Santa Fe years before he was hired.

Gregor awaits trial after charges of rape, kidnapping and sexual contact of a minor were filed in April.

A third civil suit is pending in federal court.

Attempts by the newspaper to contact school officials were unsuccessful.

Parents Of Teen In School Shooting Case Sue State Agency – Santa Fe New Mexican, Associated Press

The parents of boy who pleaded no-contest to a 2014 Roswell school shooting have filed a lawsuit against New Mexico's child welfare agency, claiming it violated the boy's civil rights.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the lawsuit was filed in Santa Fe on Tuesday, and it accuses the state-run Youth Diagnostic and Development Center where the boy has been held for the past three years. The suit claims the facility has offered inadequate services and has denied the boy's requests to speak with his parents.

Officials with the state Children, Youth and Families Department say they could not comment on the case.

The middle school gym shooting injured two students, and the boy who was 12 at the time was sentenced to detention up to the age of 21.