New Mexico Graduation Rate At Record High, State Ranks Near Bottom In Child Well-Being

New Mexico High School Graduation Rate Hits All-Time High – Associated Press

New Mexico officials say the state’s high school graduation rate climbed to an all-time high of 71 percent last year.

Gov. Susana Martinez announced the increase in the graduation rate Monday as she pushes for legislative reforms to crack down on truancy and retain more students in third grade if they can't meet literacy requirements.

The rate is up from 68.6 percent in 2015, and about 63 percent in 2011 just after Martinez took office.

The Public Education Department says graduation rates increased at 48 out of 89 school districts in 2016, including districts in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Gadsden, Santa Fe, Ruidoso, Taos and Carlsbad.

Nationwide, the high school graduation rate was 83 percent in 2015.

New Mexico Legislation Would Spare Some Bears That Attack – Associated Press

New Mexico lawmakers may scrap and rewrite regulations that currently mandate the euthanizing of bears and other wild animals that attack a human so that animals can be tested for rabies.

A bill has been pre-filed as the Legislature convenes Tuesday that would give health and wildlife officials the ability to consider the current risk of rabies and also whether the animal acted in self-defense.

Los Alamos resident Karen Williams says she helped develop the legislation after being attacked in northern New Mexico by a mother bear that she believes was acting in defense of her two young cubs. The bear was captured and destroyed, and the cubs were eventually re-released in the wild.

The proposed legislation follows rabies assessments from the federal Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

Rule Easing Public Lands Transfer Concerns Hunters, Others – Associated Press

A change in U.S. House rules making it easier to transfer millions of acres of federal public lands to states is worrying hunters and outdoor enthusiasts across the West who fear losing access.

Lawmakers earlier this month passed a rule eliminating a significant budget hurdle. It was written so broadly that it includes national parks.

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Interior Secretary, Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, voted for the rule change as did many other Republicans.

Attempts by some Western state lawmakers in recent years to wrest control of federal public lands have failed. But U.S. lawmakers have the authority regarding such transfers.

Outdoor recreationists fear states would sell the land to private entities that would end public access.

Boise State University public lands policy expert John Freemuth says any land transfers would face significant challenges.

NMSU Eliminated 727 Jobs At Las Cruces Campus Since 2011 – Las Cruces Sun-News, Associated Press

New Mexico State University has eliminated 727 faculty and staff positions at its Las Cruces campus since 2011 due in part to a steady decline in enrollment and state appropriations.

Chancellor Garrey Carruthers told the Las Cruces Sun-News that the need to examine the staffing levels and "right-size" the university was apparent before enrollment and appropriations became an issue.

The university in 2015 contracted with a consulting firm to examine staffing levels and organization structures on the campus. The study found the school to be top-heavy, with too many managers overseeing too few employees. A campus-wide reorganization is nearing completion.

All told, the university has eliminated 64 faculty positions and 663 staff positions since 2011 — a reduction of more than $17 million per year in payroll.

Lawmakers Gather To Resolve Budget Crisis In New Mexico – Associated Press

Filling a budget hole and finding enough money to maintain state government services next year are top priorities as New Mexico lawmakers convene for a 60-day legislative session.

Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is scheduled to outline budget and policy priorities in a State of the State address on Tuesday. She says state government should be able to resolve a budget deficit and restore depleted reserves without raising taxes.

Plunging state revenues and economic difficulties are linked to a downturn in the oil and natural gas sectors.

Democrats who took back majority control of the Legislature in November elections have given a cold reception to the governor's proposals to sweep money from local school district reserves and reduce take-home pay to teachers and state workers through increased pension contributions.

Kids Count Report Sees Little Improvement In Child Well-Being – Albuquerque Journal

Children in New Mexico are doing better on some measures according to the new Kids Count Data Book, but the state ranked 49th in overall child well-being.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports this is the second year in a row where the state occupied that slot. The report, released by New Mexico Voices For Children, found 3 in 10 children live in poverty and more than three fourths of kids are lagging in reading and math skills.

However, there were also improvements. Nearly all children have health insurance, fewer teens are abusing drugs and alcohol and there were declines in teen birth rates and in low birth-weight babies.

The report’s policy recommendations including raising the minimum wage and investing more in early childhood education programs. Those issues will be part of the Legislature’s agenda as it convenes Tuesday for a 60-day session.