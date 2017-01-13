Native Students Sue BIE For School Problems, Governor Calls for Legislative Transparency

Lawsuit Faults Bureau of Indian Education Schools – The Associated Press

A new federal lawsuit says U.S. Bureau of Indian Education schools are chronically understaffed, lack systems to provide special education and have a deficient curriculum.

Advocacy groups said Thursday the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Havasupai students at an Arizona school within the Grand Canyon. Lawyers say the lawsuit potentially could impact other BIE schools.

The 95-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Phoenix faults the federal government for physically excluding Havasupai students with special needs and only teaching math and writing to students.

Alexis DeLaCruz, an attorney for the Native American Disability Law Center, says similar problems exist at many Bureau of Indian Education schools.

The U.S. Department of Interior did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.

The bureau oversees 183 schools in 23 states, including nearly four dozen in New Mexico.

New Mexico Gov Calls For Legislative Meetings to be Archived – The Associated Press

Gov. Susana Martinez says state government, specifically the dealings of lawmakers, should be more transparent.

The Republican governor made the comment during a business luncheon in Albuquerque on Thursday.

She called for all legislative hearings to be archived so that New Mexicans know what decisions are being made "in the wee hours of the night," referencing the flurry of votes that are often cast during committee meetings in the final days of the legislative session.

New Mexico already offers webcasting of committee hearings. It's unclear how much it would cost to maintain such an archive.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, more than half of states archive and make available online floor proceedings and about half archive some or all committee proceedings for varying lengths of time.

New Mexico Attorney General Sues Troubled School District – The Associated Press

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has filed a lawsuit against a troubled northern New Mexico school district whose finances were recently taken over by the state.

The lawsuit against the Espanola Public Schools District filed in Rio Arriba State District Court on Thursday seeks to force the district to comply with an open records request for emails. Court documents say the attorney general only received less than 1 percent of the requested documents.

Superintendent Eric Martinez didn't immediately respond to an email.

The state Public Education Department took over the finances of the Espanola school district in November after finding some budget irregularities.

The department also warned Martinez to fix other problems, including the high-profile rehiring of the high school's basketball coach, who was accused of verbally abusing players.

New Mexico Governor Sets State's Fiscal Solvency As Priority – The Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is warning that before anything reaches her desk during the upcoming legislative session, she wants lawmakers to come up with a "serious solvency package."

The Republican governor made the comment Thursday while addressing business leaders in Albuquerque. She's referring to projections that the state is expected to outspend revenues by nearly $220 million this fiscal year.

Martinez and lawmakers rolled out dueling budget proposals earlier this week.

Despite opposition from Democrats, part of her plan calls for sweeping some money from school district reserves.

She argues that districts are sitting on more than $130 million in such funds and in some cases that's far beyond the 5 percent recommended for hard times. She says the surpluses can be tapped to avoid classroom and program cuts.

Whooping Cough Cases in Infants Increase in New Mexico – The Associated Press

New Mexico health officials say the number of cases of whooping cough in infants has increased.

The Health Department is investigating four infant cases reported in December. The cases are from Eddy, Curry, Rio Arriba and San Juan counties.

The agency says this is the largest cluster of whooping cough cases investigated by the state since August 2013.

Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher says the best way for parents to protect against the illness is to get their children vaccinated. She also encourages women to get vaccinated during pregnancy.

Symptoms of infection may include coughing fits. In infants, another possible symptom is apnea, where there is a pause in the child's breathing pattern.

About half of babies younger than one year of age who get the disease are hospitalized.

LANL Contractor Earns DOE Bonus For Environmental Management – The Associated Press & The Santa Fe New Mexican

Los Alamos National Security has received a $9.1 million bonus for reaching environmental goals in its operation of Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The New Mexican reports that the U.S. Energy Department says the contractor excelled in a number of projects to remediate areas of environmental concern during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. The company earned 90 percent of the maximum $10.1 million award.

Decades of improper waste disposal have caused toxic and radiological contamination at the lab and are expected to cost nearly $4 billion to clean up over the next 25 years. The Department of Energy says in a report that the lab has made progress addressing an underground chemical plume that is creeping toward a major aquifer and in cleanup at Technical Area 21.

New Avalanche Center Formed in Northern New Mexico – The Associated Press, KOB-TV

A new avalanche center in northern New Mexico hopes to aid the state with avalanche warnings in the region.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports the new Taos Avalanche Center is joining forces with the U.S. Forest Service and National Weather Service to issue avalanche warnings in the state for the first time.

Shawn Bennett, the National Weather Service Meteorologist-in-Charge in Albuquerque, says it's a much-needed collaborative effort.

When storms drop layers of heavy snow, officials say it can eventually become unstable like a house of cards. Some avalanches can be triggered by skiers in high-risk areas.

Avalanches cause around 30 deaths per winter.