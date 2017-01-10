Musical Kids

Sat 1/14, 9a: It's OK to march to your own beat, and sing your own song, no matter how old or young. Kids who write music will perform on The Children's Hour this week, along with their teacher Sage Harrington. We'll even write a song together, live on the air. Plus, find out how kids can join the band when the High Desert Pipes And Drums come to the studio for a visit. With great music, the KUNM Kids Birthday Club, a family events calendar and so much more. Start your Saturdays with a smile and The Children's Hour.