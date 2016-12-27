More Wind Power Blowing Into New Mexico, Wirth To Push Campaign Finance Reform

Energy Companies Plan To Boost Wind Generation In New Mexico – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

Energy companies plan to double the generating capacity of wind farms in eastern New Mexico over the next few years thanks in part to federal subsidies and improvements in technology.

State officials say more than a gigawatt of wind capacity is now under construction or planned in New Mexico.

If all of that comes on line, The Albuquerque Journal reports that would be enough to potentially supply nearly 700,000 homes every year.

Jeremy Lewis is head of the state's Energy, Conservation and Management Division. He says the cost of wind and solar have dropped precipitously and he expects more wind energy to be connected to the state's economy in the future.

Still, some question whether the uptick will be temporary since subsidies will be phased out by 2020.

New Mexico Gets Nearly $11M In Homeless Grants – Associated Press

Dozens of organizations and local governments around the state will share nearly $11 million from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department to address homelessness.

The organizations and municipalities serve about a third of New Mexico's counties and will use the money for emergency shelters, rental assistance and programs aimed at getting people into stable, permanent housing.

Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation say the funding represents about a half-million dollars more than what the state received last year.

Nationally, the federal housing agency says homelessness is declining. The annual survey done on a single night last January found nearly 550,000 people who experienced homelessness. Of those, most were in emergency shelters, safe havens or in housing programs.

New Mexico Police To Crack Down On Drunken Drivers – Associated Press

New Mexico State Police and other law enforcement agencies are planning to crack down on drunken drivers in January.

State police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols in all of the state's 33 counties next month. They'll also be looking for drivers whose licenses are expired or revoked and those who are driving without insurance.

Authorities say the checkpoints are part of ongoing efforts to curb alcohol-related traffic deaths through media attention and intensive advertising.

The latest data from the state Transportation Department and the University of New Mexico shows 143 people have died in alcohol-related crashes from January through November. That accounts for nearly 40 percent of the state's traffic fatalities in the first 11 months of the year.

In 2015, 120 alcohol-related traffic fatalities were recorded.

Candidates Who Use Public Financing Won't Likely Get Boost – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

Mayoral candidates in Albuquerque who opt into public financing won't likely get an extra financial boost in time to shape the 2017 mayoral race.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that city councilors had hoped to add a public-financing question to the Feb. 7 ballot, which is when voters head to the polls for a Board of Education election.

But officials say the deadline has passed to publish legal notices needed to combine a special city election with the school one.

The upshot is that mayoral candidates who qualify for public financing are likely to end up with about $379,000 during the campaign.

The proposal to boost the funding would've given them about $663,000.

The smaller amount might persuade some candidates to avoid public financing and just raise their own money.

Former Inmate Sues Jail Sergeant Accused Of Excessive Force – Albuquerque Journal

A former inmate at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center is suing a jail sergeant already involved in excessive force incidents.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Justin Allen contends Eric Allen used a Taser and inflammatory spray on him when he asked for his antidepressant medication and an inhaler for breathing problems. He’s suing Eric Allen, two other guards, and Tom Swisstack, former deputy county manager.

Eric Allen has been on paid administrative leave for much of the past year over another incident where he was accused of excessive force on an inmate getting medical treatment.

Eric Allen was also seen using force and inflammatory spray in a 2015 video that made national news against a female inmate.

MDC Spokeswoman Nataura Powdrell-Moore said the encounter between Eric Allen and Justin Allen was investigated earlier this year but would not comment further.

Agency: Female Wolf Introduced To Pack In 2014 Has Offspring – Associated Press

Arizona officials say a fostered pup introduced to a pack of Mexican gray wolves in 2014 has produced a wild offspring of her own.

The Game and Fish Department says a genetic test of an adult male showed it was the offspring of a male and a female. The female was fostered into the den of the Dark Canyon Pack in the Gila National Forest in western New Mexico.

Assistant Director Jim deVos of the Arizona agency says the development demonstrates that fostering Mexican wolves so they grow up wild can work and represents a step forward for wolf recovery.

The federal government is under court order to update its recover plan for the Mexican gray wolf, which has struggled to regain a foothold in the Southwest.

Wirth Plans Push On Campaign Finance Reform – Santa Fe New Mexican

The new majority leader in the state Senate plans to propose a series of reforms around campaign finance spending.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Democrat Peter Wirth of Santa Fe wants more reporting on campaign fundraising and spending. He also wants restrictions on political action committees and more power for prosecutors to go after violators of campaign finance laws.

This is an issue Wirth has worked on for years and he pushed a very similar bill in last year’s legislative session. It passed the Senate but died in the House. He says there is support and opposition for the effort on both sides of the political aisle.

Political action committees raised about $16.5 million from 2015 through Dec. 3 and spent nearly $16 million according to New Mexico In Depth.