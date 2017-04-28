Join us this Sunday as we dedicate our show to May Day! It is a day for workers, immigrants, and refugees to fight for labor rights and equal treatment. Starting in the late 1800’s as a labor movement that fought for 8hr workdays, unions, and other labor rights. Tune in as we sit down with two organizers, Mayra Acevedo from Partnership for Community Action, Marian Mendez from El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos and Huong Nguyen from New Mexico Asian Family Center about the importance of immigrant and worker’s rights. We share thoughts from individuals from El Centro, ATF - Albuquerque Teachers Federation, and from the South West Organizing Project, We continue with our community calendar and the resistance headlines. Tune in live on KUNM 89.9 FM, or online at KUNM.org, to learn more about their work. If you are unable to join us on Sunday, we do make our podcasts available Mondays on iTunes and Soundcloud. Don’t forget to rate us on iTunes!
May Day: Unity Through Workers' Rights
By George Luna-Peña • 47 minutes ago